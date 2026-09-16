Dolphins Sign Ex-Colts Draft Pick After Packers Stint

The Miami Dolphins needed to make a roster move to make up for a recent injury.

That happened on Wednesday, and now their opening in the secondary has been filled in.

The Dolphins had previously learned that versatile defensive back Kyle Louis hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and will likely miss multiple weeks.

#Dolphins LB/DB Kyle Louis, who should have a key role on this defense, suffered an MCL sprain and is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say. The fourth rounder exited early on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dhWXVi6hU1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2026

Miami filled that gap on Wednesday with a face they already had in the building.

They signed cornerback Jaylin Simpson to the active roster. He was on the practice squad before the signing.

Simpson was an Indianapolis Colts draft pick who also played for the Green Bay Packers before this.

Who is Jaylin Simpson?

Jaylin Simpson is a 26-year old defensive back originally from the state of Georgia. He played his college football at Auburn.

The Colts took Simpson with the No. 164 overall pick (fifth round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He never actually played in a regular season game with the Colts, though.

Simpson spent most of his rookie season on the Colts’ practice squad, and then the New York Jets signed him off of that to their active roster.

The Jets waived Simpson in August 2025, though, and the Green Bay Packers brought him aboard.

The Packers had Simpson on the practice squad most of last season, but he did get a chance to make his NFL debut with a single game.

Simpson was heavily involved in that single appearance, making eight tackles.

The Packers didn’t keep Simpson for this season, though, so the Dolphins brought him aboard this summer.

Now, after one week of the regular season on the practice squad, Simpson joins the Dolphins’ active roster to help make up for the absence of Louis.

Dolphins Schedule

The Dolphins lost on the road in Week 1 (Raiders 27-13) and stay on the road in Week 2, going to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

The 49ers are coming off a dominant win over the Rams in Australia in Week 1, so it’s an intimidating opponent for Miami for sure.

As for Simpson’s former teams: the Colts are on the road in Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday night, and the Packers travel east to take on the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Simpson is certainly on the fringes of the NFL, but he’s done what he can to impress a few different teams already. All he really needs now is a true chance to impress so that maybe he can stick in one place for a little while longer.