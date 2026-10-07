Ex-Dolphins Starter Suffers Season-Ending Injury Days After Signing With Team

The 2026 Miami Dolphins have prioritized youth and potential over signing veterans that could potentially help this year’s team win more games. The Dolphins took this decision as they felt developing their young players would better set them up for long-term success.

Through four weeks, Miami has looked like an inexperienced, talent-deprived team. However, the plan remains the same. Some of the team’s young players have impressed and appear to be setting themselves up to become building blocks for the team. Additionally, not signing veterans allowed the Dolphins to reset the salary cap as they will now have the third-most cap space in the NFL in 2027.

Among the players the Dolphins could have signed this offseason was return specialist and slot wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who played for Miami for two seasons. Instead, Berrios was a member of the New York Giants. Unfortunately, Miami’s former wide receiver recently received some devastating news.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Ari Meirov posted on X: “#Giants WR/returner Braxton Berrios will undergo season-ending surgery for the lower-leg injury he suffered Sunday.

Berrios was signed to the active roster after the team released Odell Beckham Jr.”

After the news, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver posted on Instagram:

“Today marks another year around the sun for me and I couldn’t be more thankful for the life I live and the people around me that make it special. The ones that make me laugh, give me perspective, and show me what it means to feel loved—thank you.

Today also brought news that I need a surgery that’ll end my season. Two of my last three seasons ended this way and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t miserable right now. I felt I belonged here this year and everything finally fell in place, now it feels like everything I’ve poured into the last 9 months is gone in the blink of an eye. The timing that I thought had arrived feels like a punishment again but the good news about God is I know it’s coming. Maybe not when we want but always on time. Time to rebuild. Pray for the Bear.”

Braxton Berrios’ Injury & Dolphins Tenure

Berrios spent the first three weeks of the season on New York’s practice squad, but was elevated for every game. After the wide receiver ran out of practice squad elevations, the Giants opted to release Beckham Jr. and sign Berrios to the team’s active roster. He suffered the injury during his first game on the Giants’ active roster. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr., who was Berrios’ teammate with the Dolphins in 2024, joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad after his Giants release.

Braxton Berrios, 30, joined the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2023 season after previously spending four seasons with the Jets. With the New York Jets, Berrios was selected as a first-team All-Pro for his strong work as a return specialist. In 2023, Berrios totaled 27 receptions for 238 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also serving as Miami’s primary kickoff and punt returner.

Following the season, the Dolphins re-signed Berrios; however, he struggled during the 2024 season. As he mentioned on his Instagram post, Berrios’ 2024 season with Miami also ended with a season-ending injury after he suffered a torn ACL.