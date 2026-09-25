Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowler Said He Nearly Came out of Retirement

Terron Armstead was one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL during his 12-year career (2013-2024). While he’s been retired, he said almost came out of retirement for one specific player.

Armstead began his career with the New Orleans Saints (2013-2021), notably blocking for Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. He would eventually take his talents to South Florida where he would spend the final three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins (2022-2024), notching two more Pro Bowl bids to his lengthy resume before announcing his retirement last year.

The 35-year-old said he almost came out of retirement after observing current Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. The 26-year-old quarterback has made headlines as the Saints’ franchise quarterback, leading them to a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

“I am such a Tyler Shough fan,” Armstead told NFL on CBS. “I’m such a Tyler Shough guy. Like, he is everything you want from a franchise guy. He is the leader that you want. His accountability is through the roof. His willingness to compete, his desire to win, his — desire to not lose. I’m telling you. There’s no bigger fan, in sports, than me with Tyler Shough.

The two met on Armstead’s show, The Set With T.Stead YouTube show. Shough impressed Armstead so much during their one-hour conversation that it got the five-time Pro Bowler thinking about an NFL comeback.

“Tyler Shough made me think about going and getting an injection in this knee, first, and then coming back to play ball, to protect this man,” said Armstead.

Terron Armstead Ranked As One of Top Tackles Upon Retirement From Dolphins

Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million deal with $43.37 million guaranteed during the 2022 offseason with the Dolphins. He helped protect Tua Tagovailoa and was a part of an offensive core that ranked second in the NFL in points scored and first in yards during the 2023 season.

When Armstead ended his career following the 2024 season, he still ranked as among one of the top tackles in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Armstead ranked third in overall grade, eighth in pass block grade and fourth in run block grade.

Considering Aaron Donald — who is also 35 years old — recently made a comeback with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, that could always leave the door open for a return for Armstead.

Dolphins Will Be Without Caleb Douglas vs. Chiefs

The Dolphins will once again enter Week 3 as huge underdogs, this time their home opener matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll have to do so with arguably their top wide receiver in rookie Caleb Douglas.

“The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie receiver Caleb Douglas when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday,” wrote Alanis Thames of The Associated Press. “Douglas injured his right ankle in Miami’s Week 2 loss at San Francisco and did not practice this week, meaning the Dolphins will rely more on third-year receiver Malik Washington, veteran Jalen Tolbert and rookie Chris Bell. They also have rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. and Ryan Miller, who caught a 77-yard touchdown last week but has been nursing foot and back injuries.”

Chris Bell will likely see a larger role in Week 3 as he continues to progress in his return from an ACL injury. He appeared in 24 snaps last week and will be one of the top three receivers alongside Malik Washington and Jalen Tolbert.

“If he’s down, if he’s not playing, then I’ve got to come in,” Bell said this week. “I’ve got to play more than what I was used to. I’ve been preparing for that. I’m just waiting on my opportunity. I feel like I haven’t played that many snaps because they’re trying to be conservative with my knee, but now I feel like I’m good.”