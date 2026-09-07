Dolphins Showed Interest in Rocket-Armed Quarterback Before Kyle McCord Trade

The Miami Dolphins were potentially interested in adding another young quarterback before pulling off the trade for Kyle McCord.

The Dolphins had one busy weekend during 53-man roster cutdowns last week, sending former backup Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Meanwhile, flash forward to a day later and they pulled off a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback, McCord. McCord lit it up during the preseason, throwing for four touchdown passes against zero interceptions for a 65.7% completion rate.

It’s clear the Dolphins weren’t happy with their backup quarterback situation, something that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made clear during his press conference addressing those moves. But in a nice twist of things, the Dolphins apparently showed interest in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton, according to 105.3 The Fan’s Bryan Broaddus.

Milton ended up being waived by the Cowboys, only to clear waivers as he was added back to the team’s practice squad.

“I was told that Miami was a team that were calling about your quarterbacks on Sunday. I did,” Broaddus said. “But they also traded for the guy in Green Bay. But Miami was a team that was calling. But I was also told on Monday they didn’t do anything before they released Milton. They didn’t do anything to try and trade him. Maybe they wanted him back.”

Joe Milton Has Strongest Arm in the NFL

The 26-year-old Milton is obviously well-known for having the strongest arm in the league. The Pahokee, Florida native — that’s not far from Miami — made headlines during the 2024 NFL Combine when he showed off his arm strength, registering 62 miles per hour on the speed gun, tying the record with the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

Milton also earned the distinction of having the highest throw power rating in Madden 27 with a 99 rating — the only player to have that rating.

“To be real with you, if we want to be real honest at the Combine they messed me over,” said Milton in a one-on-one interview. “I thought we had two chances to throw our fastest. I wanted to break the record and let it not be broken for a long time. But when I threw the ball, they said that’s it, move on to the next station. I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even throw the ball for real.’ And that was at 68 (MPH). I think I still hold a record for that.”

Joe Milton Will Start 2026 Season on Cowboys’ Practice Squad

He had a strong preseason, throwing three touchdowns against zero interceptions for 378 yards and a 67.4% completion rate. That led to the belief that he had potentially beaten out Sam Howell for the backup job. However, that obviously ended up not being the case.

The idea of Milton joining his hometown Dolphins would have been a nice story, especially considering his raw talent and arm strength. However, the Dolphins ended up making a trade with an organization they’re familiar with in the Packers. Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley spent years in Green Bay, with Sullivan initially joining the organization in 2004 before leaving this offseason for Miami.

The Dolphins will instead the start of the season with McCord as their backup quarterback.