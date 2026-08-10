Dolphins Acquire Starter in Rare Trade With Division Rival

One of the quick takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp was the lack of depth on the team’s offensive line.

While Miami did add Kadyn Proctor with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, they also lost significant contributors in free agency. Cole Strange, who was one of Miami’s starting guards last season, joined former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the Los Angeles Chargers; meanwhile, Larry Borom, who started during Austin Jackson’s injury absence, signed with the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Dolphins have apparently addressed the issue, as they acquired an offensive lineman from the New England Patriots in a rare trade with their division rival.

Miami Dolphins Trade for Offensive Lineman

Trade: The #Patriots are trading OT Caedan Wallace to the #Dolphins, per sources. New England planned to release Wallace, but Miami called and were able to get him before the move was processed. https://t.co/rAkClAsjQg pic.twitter.com/KVzXMn0lk6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 10, 2026

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Trade: The #Patriots are trading OT Caedan Wallace to the #Dolphins, per sources.

New England planned to release Wallace, but Miami called and were able to get him before the move was processed.”

Wallace, a former third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, appeared in 10 games for the Patriots over the past two seasons and started two during his rookie season.

Wallace did not ultimately live up to his third-round draft status with the Patriots, but Miami will hope to get the best out of the player. Prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Wallace:

“Wallace played tackle in college but could be considered as a tackle or guard by NFL evaluators. He’s broad across his upper and lower body and has decent length and big hands. He’s a clock-puncher who plays with better fundamentals and technique than his highly regarded teammate, Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Wallace won’t flash as often as a run blocker and he might be somewhat capped out in terms of what he’s going to be as a tackle. Wallace has NFL size and good body control and should find work as a backup with the potential to start as a guard or tackle.”

Caedan Wallace’s Dolphins Fit

Prior to the trade, A to Z Sports’ Kyle Crabbs believed the Dolphins should go after Wallace. Crabbs wrote of Wallace’s tenure in New England and said, “He’s athletic, though. At 6-foot-5, 314 pounds, Wallace posted an 80th percentile vertical leap (31″) and a 90th percentile broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches) at the 2024 NFL Combine. But the Patriots never seemed to have a plan in place. Wallace played 2,292 snaps at Penn State across five seasons and all but two of them came at right tackle.

Wallace didn’t get much in the way of right tackle reps in New England. He got sparing snaps there, but took 71 snaps at left tackle & as an extra offensive lineman, then played guard in 2025. The development plan never clicked. So now, he’s on the outs…

Strong depth at that spot could be vital. All of that adds up to Wallace being a player I’d be in on, if I were the Miami Dolphins.”

Wallace will now likely compete for a depth spot on Miami’s offensive line. Regarding the team’s depth behind the starters, The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “Charlie Heck, Kevin Cline, Marques Cox are all struggling, which should make this front office wonder if there’s a quality backup tackle presently on the training camp roster. In fairness to all the backup tackles, Larry Borom struggled at this point last season, then became a decent fill-in starter for Jackson when he was sidelined by his foot injury.”