Dolphins Named Potential Trade Partner for 31-Year-Old Playoff Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins could be a team to watch in the backup quarterback trade market.

As the Dolphins prepare to enter the 2026 season, they do so with Malik Willis as the unquestioned starter. The former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback was signed to a major three-year, $67.5 million in the offseason to be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback under the new regime led by first-year head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Willis impressed in his Dolphins in the preseason opener, leading the team to a quick touchdown drive, going 4-for-5 for 43 yards and a 102.5 passer rating.

However, the Dolphins’ backup quarterbacks isn’t as set in stone after a lackluster preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. Quinn Ewers — who ended the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in the final three games — was particularly dreadful, going 1-for-8 for 27 yards, an interception and a 1.6 passer rating. It didn’t help matters that he also suffered a groin injury that has left him sidelined.

The Dolphins’ other backup quarterback, Cam Miller, went 3-for-11 for 39 yards and two interceptions.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat reporter Cam Farabaugh of Penn Live, the Dolphins could be a team to watch in the potential trade sweepstakes for Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Both quarterbacks are battling to be a backup to Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 season. Rudolph has spent his entire career — with the exception of the 2024 season — with the Steelers since he was drafted back in 2018. Meanwhile, Howard is entering his second year as a Steelers backup after he was drafted last year.

“Joining 93.7 The Fan, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive says that the Miami Dolphins are a team that could be interested in both Mason Rudolph and Will Howard,” wrote Jarrett Bailey of Behind the Steel Curtain. “Miami’s current backup to Malik Willis is Quinn Ewers, who threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in four games last season.”

Steelers Have Logjam at Quarterback Position With Drew Allar in Fold

The Steelers currently have a logjam at the quarterback position with rookie Drew Allar expected to be Rodgers’ backup. Allar was a highly touted starter at Penn State and was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He impressed in his preseason debut, completing 10-of-13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns with a rushing score in a 28-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins recently reunited with quarterback Mark Gronowski after cutting him leading into their preseason opener. The move likely comes as an insurance policy considers Ewers’ recent injury.

Why Dolphins Could Use Mason Rudolph as Backup QB

It’s pretty clear that the Dolphins have the least proven quarterback core in the NFL. While Willis is the unquestioned starter, he’s never been a full-time starter and he has started just three games in his pro career. It would help if the Dolphins were to acquire an experienced veteran quarterback, someone like Rudolph. The 31-year-old Rudolph has started 19 games in his career and actually led the Steelers to the playoffs during the 2023 season, starting their postseason loss against the Buffalo Bills.

While the Dolphins aren’t expected to compete for the playoffs this season, having a proven backup capable of stabilizing an offense is a valuable asset to have. If things continue to trend in the wrong direction for Ewers, they may trade for a quarterback such as Rudolph.