Dolphins Trade Pitch Lands Pro Bowl WR From AFC South

The Miami Dolphins are already 0-4 and don’t seem to have a ton of hope for digging out of the big hole they currently find themselves in.

That makes the rest of this season about playing for their future — figuring out which players and strategies can be part of what they do in years ahead to be better than they are right now.

The winless start also brings the potential for intriguing transactions. The Dolphins don’t need to make win-now moves, but they could seek out talented players who might need a change of scenery.

A player like Brian Thomas Jr., for example.

BTJ is a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his third year out of LSU. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, struggled a bit last year and has hit the wall even more this season.

Thomas is involved in plenty of trade rumors, and maybe a landing spot like the Dolphins could work. He’d have no pressure, and he’d get a fresh start.

In a new article by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, that’s the pitch — the Dolphins should trade for Thomas, he writes.

Brian Thomas Jr. Dolphins Trade Pitch

The proposed deal by Kay would cost the Dolphins a 2027 third-round pick to acquire Thomas.

It’s in the same ballpark as other recent trades for talented wide receviers, so it would be a fair cost.

While it’s far more likely the ‘Phins will become a seller leading up to the November 10 trade deadline, they could take a stab at trying to win some games this year while also preparing for the future by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.