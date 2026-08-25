Dolphins Trade Proposal Sees Miami Acquire Disgruntled Star Cornerback

The Miami Dolphins may be in rebuild mode, but the possibility of acquiring a star cornerback would probably be too good to pass up.

As Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposes in his top potential trade packages involving Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., one of the potential deals he brings up is one that involves the Dolphins. The proposed trade would see Miami unload 2027 third and fourth round draft picks in exchange for the 26-year-old star cornerback.

“The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, but adding a star-caliber cornerback like Joey Porter Jr. could help expedite the process,” writes Kay. “The team is extremely thin in the secondary and is largely lacking impact veterans like Porter who could get the franchise trending in the right direction.”

The Dolphins — like in many other position groups — are lacking proven quality veterans at cornerback. Miami currently has the largest dead cap hit of any NFL team — a record $179.2 million — and it’s forcing the team to rely on unproven players such as second-year Jason Marshall Jr. and Juju Brents at cornerback.

“The ‘Phins are set to head into the new season with 2025 fifth-rounder Jason Marshall Jr.—a backup on last year’s squad—and JuJu Brents, another depth option who spent most of last season on IR, playing large roles alongside first-round rookie Chris Johnson,” writes Kay. “The team has been shuffling the deck at the position throughout training camp, most recently parting ways with Nick McCloud and adding Ja’Onte’ McMillan off waivers to bolster the position. It’s clear that the team isn’t satisfied with how the position is faring in the preseason, making a blockbuster trade for Porter a potential path forward.”

Joey Porter Jr. Desires New Contract That Makes Him One of Highest-Paid CB’s

Porter Jr. is currently involved in a contract impasse with Pittsburgh where he desires a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Porter Jr.’s base salary is a little over $4 million for this season, while the top cornerbacks are now inking deals for more than $30 million a season. The Seattle Seahawks recently inked Devon Witherspoon to a record-setting four-year, $133 million deal.

Spotrac pegs Porter Jr. at a contract value of $23-to-$24 million annually.

Since entering the league in 2023, Porter Jr. has been one of the better cornerbacks in the league, starting 41 of his 47 games and delivering 165 tackles. Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Joey Porter Jr. Hasn’t Practiced Since Start of Training Camp

The Steelers cornerback has not practiced since the first day of training camp due to a back injury, but it’s clear the situation is reaching a boiling point. Pittsburgh has a policy of not negotiating contracts during the regular season.

If a new contract isn’t reached before the start of the regular season, Porter Jr. could very well be on the way out. There won’t be any shortage of NFL teams interested in the 26-year-old cornerback, especially since he has yet to enter the prime of his career. Kay mentions the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as teams that could be interested in Porter Jr. in his hypothetical trade packages piece.