Dolphins Trade Rumors Are Unusual For Rebuilding Team

The Miami Dolphins, in a lot of ways, look like a rebuilding team that will be quite active at the NFL trade deadline.

They’re not in any position to compete for the playoffs. They didn’t even enter this season with high expectations. And their roster isn’t entirely devoid of talent.

But on trade deadline day — Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the deadline at 4 p.m. ET — the Dolphins are in an unusual spot.

They almost certainly won’t be nearly as active as you might expect.

Dolphins Trade Rumors Are Unusual

If you’re looking at that picture and wondering why Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel have shown up, that’s fair — it’s because the Dolphins cleared house this offseason.

Miami got rid of its head coach and quarterback. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone. Bradley Chubb is gone.

The Dolphins made so many offseason discards that they’re paying more money this season against the salary cap for players who aren’t on their team than for players who are on their team.

And that’s what makes this trade deadline different. Miami doesn’t have many players to sell off. They already got rid of most of them.

2 Dolphins Trade Candidates

The Dolphins’ two most-mentioned trade candidates are Jordyn Brooks and Zach Sieler.

Brooks is a talented linebacker who could be useful for most teams.

Sieler is an interior defensive lineman with veteran experience.

The Sieler chances of a trade took a hit on Monday when the Jaguars made two different deals for defensive tackles, neither of whom was Sieler — but if there’s another team out there with a DT need, the market has now cleared up to push Sieler to the forefront.

Brooks is a leader and not particularly old yet, so of the two, he’d be more logical for Miami to hold onto.

But even if the Dolphins trade both Brooks and Sieler on Tuesday, it’ll only be a little bit intriguing. Most of Miami’s work on the beginnings of their rebuild was already done months ago.