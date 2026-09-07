Dolphins Veteran Could Finally Get His Chance Under Jeff Hafley

Willie Gay Jr. is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins after a frustrating first year in which his role never matched his previous experience. The veteran linebacker started only two games in 2025 and played 131 defensive snaps, a career low after regularly starting during his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and his lone season with the New Orleans Saints.

Now, Gay is part of a reshaped Dolphins defense under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley. Miami is entering the 2026 season with several young players competing for roles, while veterans such as Gay are also trying to establish themselves in a new system.

His experience, ability to play against the run, and coverage skills could give Miami another option as the defense takes shape. His opportunity, however, remains tied to how Hafley and defensive coordinator Sean Duggan settle the linebacker rotation.

Willie Gay Could Finally Get His Chance Under Jeff Hafley

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported that Gay’s limited role last season could change in 2026. The 28-year-old linebacker rarely played more than 15 defensive snaps in a game until December 7 and ultimately finished with only two starts.

That was a major departure from his earlier career. Gay started 13 and 15 games during his four seasons with Kansas City before starting 8 games for New Orleans in 2024.

Two factors could now help him. Rookie Trey Moore, who had been the front-runner to start at SAM linebacker, is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Miami has listed Gay as Moore’s primary backup on its depth chart.

The other factor is Hafley’s defensive system. Gay said Miami’s approach gives him a familiar role because the defense regularly fields three linebackers.

“This defense is obviously different from last year, the way we play three backers on the field at once,” Gay said. “That, in itself, could be a reason that I could play a lot more.”

Gay also explained why the system fits his background.

“This is what I did when I first came into the NFL with the Chiefs for four years. Then I went to the Saints and did it for another year.”

In five seasons playing the SAM linebacker role, Gay recorded seven sacks, 19 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also likes the variety of the position, saying, “We blitz, we set the edge, we cover guys man-to-man.”

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan also praised Gay’s physical ability and effort while noting that the linebacker depth chart remains unsettled.

“Willie is physical; he can run,” Sullivan said. “Special teams is vitally important to him.”

While Miami works out how to maximize Gay’s skill set, the biggest question surrounding the team remains on the other side of the ball.

Jeff Hafley Gets Strong Endorsement as Malik Willis Prepares for Miami Debut

Malik Willis enters Week 1 as Miami’s starting quarterback, giving the reshaped roster a new centerpiece on offense. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has only six NFL starts, but has impressed the Dolphins with his arm strength, athleticism, and decision-making.

Hafley highlighted another part of Willis’ game, his composure.

“He’s just got this cool demeanor about him where guys kind of gravitate to him, where chaos could be going on around him, and he still has that same look on his face whether we’re winning or losing,” Hafley said.

De’Von Achane offered a similar assessment. The Dolphins running back called Willis “a very smart quarterback” and said he does not make bad decisions.

Achane also pointed to Willis’ mobility when plays break down. That ability could be important for Miami as Willis takes over an offense featuring a young supporting cast.

Willis has also spoken about the opportunity in Miami, saying he trusted Hafley and Sullivan after they gave him a chance to compete for the starting job.

For the Dolphins, both Gay and Willis are entering the season with something to prove. Gay could find a larger defensive role under Hafley, while Willis will try to turn the confidence of his coaches and teammates into production when Miami begins the regular season.