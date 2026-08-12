Dolphins Dealt Concerning Zach Sieler News Ahead of Commanders Practice

The Miami Dolphins are set for their first joint practice of the 2026 preseason as they travel to Virginia to work with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. The session gives new head coach Jeff Hafley his first opportunity to evaluate his team against another NFL roster before Friday’s preseason opener.

The Dolphins have several areas to assess, including quarterback Malik Willis and a young group of receivers. Willis has impressed during recent intrasquad practices, while rookie Caleb Douglas has emerged as one of the team’s notable offensive developments. The defense will also face a major test against Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously had success against Miami during a joint practice.

“I want to take the next step,” Hafley said ahead of the session. “I just want them to be themselves and play football and be able to execute.”

Zach Sieler Ruled Out of Dolphins’ Joint Practice Against Commanders

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler will miss Wednesday’s joint practice against the Commanders because of an undisclosed injury, Hafley said before the session. The veteran defensive lineman is considered week to week.

Sieler was first seen sidelined during Miami’s Monday practice in Miami Gardens. Hafley did not provide details about the injury but confirmed that Sieler would not participate against Washington.

“Zach will be out Wednesday. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to practice,” Hafley said. “I would say that will be week to week.”

The absence is significant for Miami because Sieler has been one of the team’s most productive defensive linemen in recent seasons. The 30-year-old has recorded 35.5 sacks, 357 tackles and 16 passes defended over his career, according to the statistics provided.

Sieler has also produced 25.5 sacks over his last three seasons with the Dolphins, making his absence an important part of Miami’s defensive evaluation during camp.

With Sieler sidelined, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers are expected to receive increased opportunities along the defensive interior. Biggers is listed behind Sieler on Miami’s unofficial depth chart, while Grant and Phillips are competing for the starting role alongside him.

The situation also gives Matthew Butler and other young defensive linemen an opportunity to make an impression as Miami evaluates its roster ahead of the regular season.

Hafley did receive some positive injury news, with defensive end Josh Uche expected to participate fully after being pulled from team drills Monday.

Malik Willis and Dolphins Face Tough Test Against Jayden Daniels

With Sieler unavailable, the joint practice puts additional attention on how the rest of Miami’s defense handles Washington’s offense. Daniels provides a particularly important challenge after his strong performance against the Dolphins during their previous joint practice.

Daniels was already making an impact as a rookie when he faced Miami, and the Dolphins’ new-look defense will now get another opportunity to measure itself against the Commanders quarterback.

Early in Wednesday’s session, Daniels found Terry McLaurin for a sideline reception and connected with Treylon Burks on a 70-yard touchdown. He also found tight end Chig Okonkwo for a significant gain up the seam.

On the other side, Willis showed flashes during the practice while continuing to build chemistry with Miami’s receivers. He connected with Caleb Douglas on several completions and found Malik Washington for a touchdown in one-on-one work.

Willis also used his legs effectively, including a seven-yard scramble for a first down. However, the quarterback also threw a pick-six to Washington cornerback Mike Sainristil and was sacked by Odafe Oweh.

The joint practice will give Hafley and his staff more information before Friday’s preseason opener. Miami is expected to play some starters in that game, although Hafley noted that plans could change.

For now, the Dolphins must manage Sieler’s week-to-week status while using the joint sessions to evaluate the depth behind one of their most experienced defensive linemen.