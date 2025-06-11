Dolphins Trade Pitch Lands Them Former 2nd Round Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have numerous areas that could be improved on the roster, with cornerback, offensive line and defensive line all very much works in progress heading into the 2025 season.

But one area that is probably under-talked about is the importance of the quarterback position in Miami.

Not the starting quarterback, who figures to be Tua Tagovailoa as he goes into the first official year of his 4 year, $212 million deal signed last offseason – although there have been lingering concerns about both his late season play and durability over the past few years – but the backup.

Currently, Zach Wilson is set to take the QB2 spot in Miami unless rookie Quinn Ewers displays some next level ability in training camp and the pre-season.

Yet, realistically, Wilson is more of a borderline backup/third stringer than a quality number two, especially when it comes to consistency and being able to consistently execute on offense.

With stretches of great and stretches of awful, the former 2nd overall pick is hardly the ideal QB2, particularly for a team like the Dolphins, whose starter – Tua – is notoriously injury prone, having missed at least four games in all but one of his five seasons in the NFL.

What Trade Could The Dolphins Make To Improve Their Quarterback Situation?

So, given the meagre standing of the position group at this point in time, it could well make sense for the team to make a move for a more reliable, established backup quarterback.

And that could come in the form of Seattle Seahawk and one-time second round pick for the Denver Broncos, Drew Lock, who will be battling it out for the QB2 position with third round rookie, Jalen Milroe, at training camp next month.

Milroe was considered a “raw” prospect coming out of Alabama, but it is hard to consider a two year starter that held a 21-6 record in the SEC to be a prospect in need of significant refinement. He has elite traits and put together some excellent college performances – so like many other rookie third rounders it would not be shocking to see him win the backup job.

How Would Drew Lock Fit Into The QB Situation In Miami?

Lock would be an upgrade on Zach Wilson, despite going 1-4 as a starter last season on the abysmal New York Giants. At the very least – for those who would want to disagree – he would provide high-level competition for the QB2 job to justify Wilson’s 1 year, $6 million deal signed earlier this offseason in March.

Lock’s addition would not immediately render either Wilson or current third stringer, Ewers, as null and void. Ewers is far more of a developmental product than a legit backup contender, and Wilson has always seemed to fare better when he has a fire lit underneath, or some sort of inspiration motivating him.

Miami Dolphins get: Drew Lock, 2026 seventh round pick

Seattle Seahawks get: 2026 fifth round pick

A fifth rounder, gaining back a seventh feels like value if the Dolphins don’t see what as much as they would like from Wilson in the early days of training camp.