Eagles Get Intriguing Brendan Sorsby Take Amid Dolphins Speculation

Despite signing Malik Willis this offseason, could the Miami Dolphins be tempted to draft a QB before the start of the 2026 NFL season?

For the first time since 2019, there appears to be a supplemental draft, as Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, whose permanent NCAA ineligibility for gambling was upheld by a court, has announced his intention to enter it. The draft is expected to take place in late July.

As for who will fork over the pick in next year’s draft remains up for speculation and conversation. Recently, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated dropped the Dolphins as a potential fit for Sorsby.

Nonetheless, NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared his bold takes ahead of the 2026 season, and when it came to Sorsby, he didn’t pick a team with QB question marks to draft him. Instead, La Canfora wrote that the Philadelphia Eagles are a team that will take Sorsby in the supplemental draft.

“There are some serious concerns about Sorsby’s gambling problem, especially as it was revealed how frequently he placed bets on Indiana games while on that team,” La Canfora wrote in his June 3 article.

“But two GMs told me they think he’s grabbed in the supplemental draft if he is deemed eligible. Both are under the impression that the Eagles have done a lot of work on him, and they believe this very much could be Jalen Hurts’ final season as the starter there.

“‘I think Howie grabs him in the second round,’ one GM said. ‘He’s getting a one for (receiver A.J.) Brown. I don’t think he’s scared to do it, and the stuff you hear about them being willing to move off of Hurts, that’s real.’ Good enough for me.”

Insider Sees Dolphins as a Fit for Brendan Sorsby

The reason the Dolphins are in the speculation is due to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who believes the Dolphins would be among the four teams most likely to pursue Sorsby in the NFL Supplemental Draft now that it looks like it will happen.

“I have four teams here that I think kept their powder dry for the 2027 draft: The Jets, the Cardinals, the Browns, and the Dolphins, ” Breer said during a May 7 appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “I think all four of those teams kicked the can down the road at various levels.

“Obviously, the Jets and the Dolphins went and got Malik Willis. They’ve all kind of patched the position together and basically said they don’t think there’s somebody worthy of taking that high in 2026.

“So they’re allowing themselves the opportunity to extend this out and get to 2027 and take one there. What happens if one of those teams says Brendan Sorsby is as good as any of the kids coming out next year? We’ll throw a second-round pick at it.”

Brendan Sorsby Receives Malik Willis Comparison

Moreover, from another Dolphins perspective, Sorsby is drawing a comparison to Willis. In a June 5 article, Ben Solak of ESPN shared his thoughts on Sorsby’s pro prospects and whether or not he can be a starter in the league.

“He absolutely has the tools to be [an NFL starter],“ Solak wrote. “Watching Sorsby reminds me a ton of watching Malik Willis’ (very limited) starting film over the last two years with Green Bay. Willis is a little shorter and stockier, but both are explosive when they decide to tuck with the ball and can rip off chunk gains as a scrambler or designed runner.

“Both rely heavily on their first read opening up and will send a deep shot if given a fair look for it. But both can go through their progressions (if a tad slower than ideal), and make up for that lethargy with good ball velocity. Both aren’t particularly accurate, but should be accurate enough.”