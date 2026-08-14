Recently Cut Ex-Dolphins Starter Signs With NFC Team

There have been plenty of players to draw the ire of Miami Dolphins fans.

Whether they are replacing a fan favorite, blocking the development of a young player, having disappointing performances or simply being around too long, Dolphins players have drawn criticism for various reasons.

Now, one of those players who drew the ire of Dolphins fans has recently landed with a team before the 2026 season.

Former Miami Dolphins Starter Signs With San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced they had re-signed former Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple after they previously released him this offseason.

During his stint in 2023 with the Dolphins, in which he started Miami’s last playoff game, Apple earned a 50.3 cornerback grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him as a bottom-30 cornerback in the NFL.

In 2023, Miami had high expectations, and with the team performing well in the first half of the season, there was very little to complain about for Dolphins fans. Apple was not expected to be a starter for the Dolphins, but a Jalen Ramsey training camp injury changed Miami’s plans.

Unfortunately for Apple, a strong preseason out of second-round pick Cam Smith resulted in fans constantly calling for Smith to start over him. Regarding Apple’s time with the Dolphins, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Apple started four of the 10 games he played for the Dolphins. Apple did a serviceable job for the Dolphins, one of the highlights coming when he picked off Josh Allen in the end zone in the first quarter of the Week 18 AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.”

After Xavien Howard suffered a season-ending injury late in the 2023 season, Apple was once again forced into the team’s starting lineup, which included him starting in Miami’s playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Cam Smith never started a game for the Dolphins before being released.

Since being a member of the Dolphins, Apple has appeared in games for the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Miami Dolphins Secondary

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Miami’s current secondary does not appear to be much improved since the days of Eli Apple.

Without starters Chris Johnson and Juju Brents, the Dolphins’ secondary reportedly struggled against the Washington Commanders during their joint practice session. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s David Furones wrote: “Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels mostly had his way with a decimated Dolphins secondary, down cornerbacks Chris Johnson and JuJu Brents and safety Dante Trader Jr.”

Perhaps the absence of rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson resulted in Miami’s unit struggling; however, expecting Johnson to carry the unit as a rookie is likely demanding too much out of the young player. Despite this, Miami’s defensive coordinator Sean Duggan seemed to believe that Johnson is capable of this responsibility.

Duggan said of Johnson, “The thing that’s impressed me the most about him is just the poise he plays with out there. For a rookie, the moment’s never too big. He always seems under control. I think I kind of said this in the spring is he learns from his mistakes. He understands how he’s going to be attacked and very rarely does he make the same mistake twice.”