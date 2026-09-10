Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Sends Strong 2-Word Message to His Former Quarterback

The NFL season is officially underway, and former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains a free agent.

After four seasons with the Dolphins, a $51 million decision appeared to be looming for Miami regarding the future of Hill with the team. Unfortunately for both sides, Hill’s future with the team appeared sealed once he suffered a dislocated knee during the team’s Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

Hill’s 2025 season came to an abrupt end, and his status for 2026 was put in doubt. With Hill having a $51 million cap hit, the decision to release him was the most logical one for Miami. Now, the former Chiefs and Dolphins All-Pro will try and make an impact in the second half of the season with a new NFL team.

That does not mean Hill isn’t focused on his previous teams, as he sent a two-word message to his former quarterback.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Sends Message on Patrick Mahomes

Regarding Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes being set to start in Week 1 after suffering a late-season ACL and LCL tear, Tyreek Hill posted on X: “Different man 🥹”

Prior to joining the Miami Dolphins, Hill had an illustrious career with the Chiefs in which he was selected as a First-Team All-Pro three times, won a Super Bowl and won the AFC twice.

However, Hill requested a trade in 2022 as the Chiefs were unable to meet his demands on a contract extension. The Dolphins offered a large number of draft picks and made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. While the Dolphins would make back-to-back postseason appearances, the Chiefs would go on to win the Super Bowl twice without Hill.

Despite this, there seems to be no animosity between Hill and Mahomes. While a potential return to Kansas City could be on the table for Hill, the wide receiver’s agent recently revealed that it would have to take place later in the season.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on The Pat McAfee Show regarding the status of the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver, “His doctors have recommended though that he postpone his comeback until perhaps sometime in October. … We just want to make sure that he’s 100% good to go.”

Rosenhaus did add that there was interest from NFL teams in the wide receiver.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Hill and the Miami Dolphins faced off twice against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Both occurred during the 2023 season, and Miami came out on the losing end. One of those matchups took place in the 2023 Wild Card round, in which Miami lost 26-7.

Hill scored the only points of the game for the Dolphins as he caught a 53-yard touchdown pass to reduce the deficit to 10-7. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they were unable to overcome the conditions as it was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

The Dolphins and Tyreek Hill did not return to the postseason in the final two seasons of his Miami tenure. Hill will now hope to join a team with postseason aspirations when he’s healthy.