Tua Tagovailoa Breaks Silence on How His Dolphins Tenure Ended

Tua Tagovailoa is beginning a new chapter with the Atlanta Falcons after six seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The quarterback returned to Hard Rock Stadium for Friday night’s preseason finale, facing the team that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa entered the game competing with Michael Penix Jr. for Atlanta’s starting quarterback job. Penix did not play while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL, leaving Tagovailoa with another opportunity to strengthen his case.

The Falcons defeated the Dolphins 17-12, with Tagovailoa completing 7 of 8 passes for 95 yards across three series. His return to Miami also came with mixed emotions, including boos from some Dolphins fans when he took the field.

Tua Tagovailoa Opens Up on Dolphins Exit

Tagovailoa directly addressed how his six-year tenure with Miami ended, acknowledging that his final stretch with the Dolphins was difficult.

“It wasn’t fun being in my position, but outside of that, I wasn’t playing up to the standard I had been playing in years past,” Tagovailoa said.

The Dolphins released Tagovailoa in March after six seasons with the organization. Miami reached the playoffs twice during his tenure but did not advance beyond the postseason in those appearances.

Tagovailoa said he understood why the Dolphins decided to move on after his performance declined.

“You’ve got to be real with yourself, and that’s what it was, bottom line,” he said.

Despite the difficult ending, Tagovailoa said he respected how Miami handled the separation. He specifically praised coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan for their approach during the process.

“But outside of that, with how things went after with the trade or with cutting me or whatnot, I think Hafley and Sully, they were really, really good in that process with me,” Tagovailoa said.

“We had a lot of conversations and whatnot… And just the way they handled it, I thought it was very professional. So, you know, kudos to them, and got a lot of respect for that.”

Tagovailoa’s comments came after his first game against his former team since joining Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa Reflects on Miami Return

Tagovailoa said returning to Hard Rock Stadium brought mixed emotions, but his focus changed once he stepped onto the field.

“There were mixed emotions being able to come back to play at Hard Rock, but then the perspective changes being on the opposite sideline,” Tagovailoa said.

“You have to go out there, drive the offense and … put points on the board. That’s all what I was thinking of.”

Tagovailoa led Atlanta on a 60-yard opening drive that ended with Brian Robinson scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run. The quarterback then completed several short throws before his second series ended with a fumbled snap recovered by Miami.

He finished his night after three series, with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Tagovailoa for handling the circumstances surrounding his return.

“Tua is a pro,” Stefanski said. “I thought he handled the game really well. There’s a lot of emotion when you come to a place you have been before, and he compartmentalized it. He was all about his business.”

Tagovailoa also said his connection to Miami remains positive despite the circumstances surrounding his departure.

“Those are probably some of the best six years of my life, being able to play for Miami, being able to play in front of the crowd,” he said.

“Regardless of the reaction, I love the city. We have a home out here. We still have our house and whatnot.”

Tagovailoa now turns his attention back to Atlanta and the competition with Penix for the starting quarterback role. Penix, who started nine games for the Falcons last season, returned to practice Monday but did not play in the preseason finale.

With the preseason now complete, the Falcons will determine their quarterback plan heading into the regular season.