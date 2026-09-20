Dolphins Make Roster Move With $39 Million Edge Rusher Just Before Week 2

Veteran edge rusher Clelin Ferrell played 11 defensive snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the team’s season opener. He will get another opportunity to play this weekend.

The Dolphins announced Saturday they have elevated Ferrell from the practice squad to the team’s active roster for Week 2. Miami also did the same for fellow edge rusher Max Llewellyn.

The Dolphins are hosting the San Francisco 49ers for their home opener Sunday afternoon.

Ferrell made his Miami debut last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ferrell posted one tackle on his 11 snaps.

The Dolphins became the fifth team in which Ferrell played for in the regular season during his NFL career. He started for the Raiders and 49ers and Washington Commanders. Last season, he also appeared in a game for the Los Angeles Chargers.

During his eight-year NFL career, Ferrell has made about $39.26 million according to Spotrac.

Dolphins Elevate DE Clelin Ferrell for Week 2

Getty Former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Clelin Ferrell made his Miami Dolphins debut in Week 1 this season.

The Dolphins used the veteran edge rusher as a rotational pass rushing piece versus the Raiders in Week 1. It appears Miami will try to do the same Sunday versus one of the edge rusher’s former teams.

Ferrell experienced two different stints with the 49ers. He started all 17 games for San Francisco, posting 28 combined tackles with 3.5 sacks in 2023. He then appeared in eight games for the 49ers last season.

In 2019, though, Ferrell actually started his career across the bay for the then Oakland Raiders, who drafted him at No. 4 overall. Ferrell started immediately as a rookie, posting 4.5 sacks in 15 starts during 2019. But he yet to match that amount of sacks again.

Over 58 games for the Raiders, Ferrell posted 10 sacks and 11 pass defenses.

Ferrell has 21 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 59 quarterback hits and 12 pass defenses in 99 games over his eight-year career.