Five NFL Teams That Could Trade for Tyreek Hill and Elevate Their Offense

As the Miami Dolphins navigate their offseason, the future of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is under the spotlight. Hill, one of the NFL’s most electrifying playmakers, is under contract through the 2027 season following a 2024 restructure that includes a $28.7 million cap hit in 2025 and $65 million guaranteed over the next three years. While Hill’s recent involvement in a domestic incident may raise concerns, his on-field value remains undeniable. Several teams across the league have both the financial room and strategic motivation to make a blockbuster trade for him.

Here are five NFL franchises that could absorb Hill’s contract and benefit immediately from his explosive impact on offense.

Quarterback Development and Title Contention are Driving Forces

New England Patriots

The Patriots are in a rebuilding mode under new head coach Mike Vrabel. With second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the reins, New England’s front office is focused on accelerating his development. The team already made headlines by acquiring veteran wideout Stefon Diggs, but adding Tyreek Hill would push the offense into elite territory. The combination of Hill and Diggs would give Maye two high-level targets capable of creating separation on every play. With ample cap space and a need for star power, New England could be a surprising but logical landing spot.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders are entering a new winning era with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie season. Washington has the cap space to accommodate Hill and could pair him with Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel to create one of the NFL’s top receiver trios. Hill’s presence would stretch opposing defenses vertically, while Samuel and McLaurin thrive in intermediate routes and after-the-catch opportunities. Though there may be concerns about locker room dynamics given Hill’s off-field situation, Washington’s leadership could be confident enough in their culture to make it work.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are building around Caleb Williams with a clear, aggressive approach. New head coach Ben Johnson brings a dynamic offensive vision, and the front office has invested in protecting Williams with key offensive line upgrades. A trade for Hill would complement the team’s young core of pass-catchers, including DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. More importantly, Hill would serve as a veteran mentor for Williams while providing a field-stretching threat that opens up Johnson’s playbook.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has financial flexibility and is focused on taking the next step offensively. With Anthony Richardson and veteran Daniel Jones battling it out to be the Colts’ starting quarterback, the Colts will prioritize giving them better receiving options. Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs are solid pieces, but neither brings the game-breaking speed Hill offers. Adding Hill would open up deep passing lanes, improve spacing for the running game, and provide either Richardson or Jones with a reliable playmaker who can turn short passes into long gains. The Colts are on the cusp of playoff contention, and this move could push them over the edge.

Detroit Lions

Already one of the most complete offenses in the league, Detroit has the luxury of adding a top-tier talent without disrupting its foundation. Jared Goff has flourished behind a dominant offensive line and in a balanced run/pass attack that features Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Still, Hill could be the final piece that transforms the Lions from contenders into heavy favorites to supplant the defending Super Bowl Champions Philadelphia Eagles. His ability to stretch defenses vertically would force opponents to play more cautiously, opening up even more opportunities for Detroit’s dominant run game and short-passing attack.

A Trade That Could Reshape the League

Tyreek Hill’s situation is complex. Teams must weigh the potential PR backlash from his recent off-field issue against the opportunity to acquire one of the NFL’s most impactful offensive weapons. Despite the risks, Hill’s ability to change the outcome of a game with a single play continues to command interest. Whether it’s helping a young quarterback find his footing or pushing a playoff-ready team into title contention, Hill’s value remains sky-high.

For these five teams, with both the financial means and the offensive blueprint, Hill represents not just a gamble, but a potential game-changer. If the Dolphins do move him, the impact could be immediate and dramatic across the league.