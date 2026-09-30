Ex-Dolphins WR Signs With Giants as Odell Beckham Jr. Replacement

The Miami Dolphins saw first-hand that Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not have much remaining in the tank during the 2024 season.

After an up-and-down season with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami signed the former superstar wide receiver in 2024. Beckham Jr. was expected to serve as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The idea was for Beckham Jr. to thrive and win one-on-one matchups while having to carry a lesser load than he did during his prime.

Unfortunately, that did not go the way the Dolphins expected. Beckham Jr. finished the season with only nine catches for 55 yards and 0 touchdowns. Beckham Jr. was released during the season as he was surpassed by rookie Malik Washington on the team’s depth chart.

Now, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver has suffered a similar fate with the New York Giants. And coincidentally, the Giants have replaced him with another former Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

New York Giants Sign Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver to Active Roster After Odell Beckham Jr. Release

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Sources: The #Giants are releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ has not been featured much despite earning a spot on the team, and the sides decided a mutual parting was best for everyone. This gives him an opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation, where his talents can be better utilized.”

After Beckham Jr.’s release, the New York Giants announced they had signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios to the team’s active roster. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “Braxton Berrios taking the open roster spot created by the release of Odell Beckham Jr.”

Braxton Berrios taking the open roster spot created by the release of Odell Beckham Jr. https://t.co/Bp2KEosqA8 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 29, 2026

Berrios was elevated from the practice squad during New York’s first three games of the season. While he primarily played special teams during that time, Berrios did see the field on offense more often than Beckham Jr. With Berrios out of elevations, the team used Beckham Jr.’s roster spot on the returner.

Former Miami Dolphins Receivers

While Beckham Jr. did not have a successful Dolphins tenure, Berrios had moderate success. Braxton Berrios joined the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2023 season after previously spending four seasons with the Jets. In 2023, Berrios totaled 27 receptions for 238 receiving yards and a touchdown, while also serving as Miami’s primary kickoff and punt returner.

Following the season, the Dolphins re-signed Berrios; however, he struggled during the 2024 season. That season, Berrios and Beckham Jr. were teammates on the Dolphins. In six games, Berrios failed to record a reception and was then placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be running out of NFL options. He surprisingly made New York’s 53-man roster this season after remaining unsigned in the 2025 season. After his release, it is fair to wonder whether this was the last of Beckham Jr. in the NFL.

Despite this, the recently released wide receiver expressed optimism. NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on X: “More from Odell Beckham Jr. to me who’s not done yet: “One door closes another door opens. I promise you that!” #Giants”