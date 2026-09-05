Former Dolphins Defensive Tackle Arrested on Felony Assault Charge: Report

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis is facing an uncertain future both on and off the field. The 29-year-old defensive lineman has been a free agent since his release by the Indianapolis Colts and has not played in the NFL since the 2024 season.

Davis began his career with the Dolphins after being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Davis’ football future has now been overshadowed by a developing legal matter in Harris County. The case stems from a dispute over a replacement truck key and has led to a criminal complaint against the veteran defensive tackle.

The latest development has now added a more serious legal dimension to Davis’ uncertain football future.

Raekwon Davis Faces Court After Bail Request Is Denied

Criminal complaint vs. #NFL free agent Raekwon Davis in aggravated assault with deadly weapon case. Request for bail denied. Assigned Sept. 8 court date. Statement from Davis' attorney' Vivian King https://t.co/0fWFmnkIxP pic.twitter.com/PnFqmn7XlG — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2026

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that a criminal complaint has been filed against Davis in an aggravated-assault-with-a-deadly-weapon case. Wilson also reported that Davis’ request for bail was denied and that he has been assigned a September 8 court date.

Davis’ attorney, Vivian King, also provided a statement, according to Wilson’s report.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident began after an employee of a mobile vehicle detailing business accidentally left a key inside a work van after cleaning Davis’ white Ford F-350 at his Cypress home on August 29.

The victim later arranged for the key to be returned. When the replacement key could not be programmed properly, the dispute escalated, according to court documents.

The complaint alleges that Davis charged at the man, struck him in the chest, and pushed him against a fence. Davis is then accused of taking the man to the ground and choking him.

According to the complaint, the victim said he had difficulty breathing and speaking while Davis was squeezing his throat.

The complaint further alleges that Davis called for a firearm and was given a handgun.

The victim told investigators that Davis pointed the weapon toward the locksmith and later toward him, which he interpreted as a threat to his life.

These are allegations contained in the criminal complaint, and Davis has not been found guilty.

The September 8 court date is the next scheduled development identified in the information provided.

While the legal case now takes priority, Davis’ football background provides context for his current position as a free agent.

Raekwon Davis Remains a Free Agent After Colts Stint

The Indianapolis Colts released Davis in March after he appeared in all 17 games during the 2024 season. He recorded 15 tackles and one pass breakup that year.

Before joining Indianapolis, Davis spent four seasons with the Dolphins.

He played 63 games and made 48 starts during his time in Miami, recording 129 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss. He primarily served as a run-stuffing defensive tackle.

The Colts signed Davis in March 2024 after his four-year run with Miami. Indianapolis later released him after one season, leaving him without an NFL team.

Davis also worked out for the New York Giants in September 2025 but did not sign with the team. He has not appeared in an NFL game since the 2024 season.

His career totals stand at 80 games and 48 starts, with 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defensed.

Davis now faces two separate questions: the outcome of his September 8 court proceeding and whether another NFL opportunity will emerge while the legal matter remains unresolved.