Giants Issued Major Deebo Samuel Take Amid Dolphins Speculation

The Miami Dolphins are one of the teams that could use a veteran wideout to bolster their group ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Miami was reportedly in on Jauan Jennings before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

As a result, the Dolphins’ front office probably knows they want to give QB Malik Willis a reliable veteran to get the ball to and not put too much on the rookies that the team drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of the names in the speculation mill is Deebo Samuel, who spent last season with the Washington Commanders. However, there’s another team that’s in the speculation, and that’s the New York Giants.

With question marks surrounding Malik Nabers’ health, FanSided’s Austen Bundy sees Samuel as an insurance signing for New York.

“If the Washington Commanders really wanted him over Brandon Aiyuk, then Samuel would’ve already signed an extension with them by now,” Bundy wrote in a May 23 article.

“The 30-year-old may be on the other side of his peak, but his 727 yards and five touchdowns last season are nothing to turn your nose up at. He was averaging 10.1 yards per catch which is something the Giants should be desperately looking for in a WR2 right now.”

Deebo Samuel Could Be WR2 for Giants This 2026 Season

Last season with the Commanders, Samuel posted a 69.4 overall PFF grade while registering 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 10.1 yards per reception and generated 471 yards after the catch.

As a result, the wideout still has plenty left in the tank to offer the Giants as they look to be a surprise team next season under new head coach John Harbaugh.

“Look, opposing defenses are already going to be keying in on Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in New York’s backfield,” Bundy added in his article.

“Why not throw another curveball at them with a guy like Samuel who can torch the opposition on jet sweeps and take advantage of shallow coverages? This should’ve been a priority signing in the offseason over guys like Isaiah Hodgins and Calvin Austin III.”

Dolphins Seen as Ideal Spot for Deebo Samuel

The Samuel speculation regarding the Dolphins comes from the May 19 edition of “Up & Adams,” in which Kay Adams and Bleacher Report’s James Palmer focused on current free-agent wide receivers. When it came to Samuel, both agreed that a move to Miami made sense.

“They need bodies,” Palmer said of the fit between Samuel and the Dolphins. “They just need warm bodies down there, I think.”

Moreover, Adams notes that signing Samuel would give Willis a go-to guy in the passing game, someone he’d have confidence in, given that the veteran has been around the block during his time with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington.

“I just think they could use a veteran for Malik [Willis], a veteran presence, a guy who knows what he’s doing, and I also just think he knows the OC,” Adams added.

It will be interesting to see what Samuel decides to do as he weighs his options.