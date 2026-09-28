Dolphins Get Good News on Injured Starter After Chiefs Game

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost their home opener 24-10 against the Kansas City Chiefs as they fell to 0-3 for the second consecutive season.

Additionally, the team suffered its worst injury loss of the season as Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane sustained a torn ACL and will now miss the remainder of the season.

While losing Achane is undeniably a massive loss to an already struggling team, the team did announce some positive injury news after the loss against the Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins Announce Positive Injury News After Week 3

The Sun Sentinel’s David Furones posted on X: “Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley called both RB Jaylen Wright and WR Caleb Douglas day to day this week.”

Both Douglas and Wright missed the team’s Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Both absences loomed large during the loss.

Wright, who is listed as Miami’s No. 2 starter behind running back De’Von Achane, would have likely received a large workload in Achane’s absence. With Wright sidelined with a stinger, Miami had to rely on third-string running back Ollie Gordon, who averaged 2.4 yards per carry on 17 carries.

Wright logged two limited practices last week before being absent from Friday’s practice. He was doubtful heading into the game.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Caleb Douglas was week-to-week with an ankle injury. His progressing from week-to-week to day-to-day is certainly a step in the right direction. Entering Week 3, Douglas was Miami’s leading wide receiver. That changed after Sunday as Malik Washington surpassed him.

Douglas would have likely played a significant role on Sunday, especially after the injuries Miami had. Washington ended up playing snaps at the running back position, forcing Miami to rely on back-end-of-the-roster players like Ryan Miller and Kevin Coleman.

Hopefully, both Wright and Douglas can practice this week.

Dolphins Position Groups

Without Wright and Achane, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler Carmona gave the running back room a “D” grade against the Kansas City Chiefs. Carmona wrote: “Overall, Gordon finished with 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 14 yards. With Jaylen Wright inactive because of a stinger, Miami’s only other option at running back came in the form of receiver Malik Washington, who carried twice for 5 yards.

Miami’s run game never consistently forced Kansas City to adjust, and with Achane unavailable for most of the afternoon, the offense lost its most explosive option.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins wide receivers received a “C-” grade without Douglas. Carmona wrote: “With fellow rookie and third-round pick Caleb Douglas sidelined by an ankle injury, Bell finally got an extended opportunity and took advantage of it.

He caught four of seven targets for a team-high 67 yards, including a 44-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter that showed the size and explosiveness Miami envisioned when it drafted him. Bell used his dangerous combination of size and speed to push vertically, get into Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams’ hip pocket and then break inside on a deep slant…

We knew explosive plays would be limited in such an unproven receiver room, but Bell finally gave Miami a longer glimpse of what he can provide when those opportunities come.”