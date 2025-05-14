Ground Game Revamp: Dolphins Embrace Power Running

The Miami Dolphins are known for their electric aerial attack, but in the 2025 NFL Draft, they made a move that signals a clear desire to bring more balance—and brute force—to their offense. With the 179th overall pick in the sixth round, Miami selected Oklahoma State’s standout running back Ollie Gordon II, a move that could add a new dimension to an already potent unit.

Gordon enters the NFL as one of college football’s most productive and physical runners. In 2024, he led the nation in rushing yards and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honors the top running back in college football. At 6’1” and 215 pounds, Gordon brings size, strength, and a no-nonsense, downhill running style that has been somewhat absent from the Dolphins’ backfield in recent years.

His physicality and vision stood out at Oklahoma State, where he routinely broke tackles and churned out tough yardage between the tackles. While Miami’s backfield already features speedster De’Von Achane, Gordon’s bruising style offers a powerful complement. Instead of relying solely on speed and finesse, the Dolphins now have the option to pound the rock and impose their will on opposing defenses, especially in short-yardage and red-zone situations where Gordon can thrive.

What makes this pick especially intriguing is how seamlessly Gordon’s style could fit into head coach Mike McDaniel’s evolving offensive scheme. McDaniel, a disciple of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, has always valued a strong running game as a core component of his offensive philosophy. With Gordon in the mix, the Dolphins are better equipped to execute a more versatile rushing attack.

A Shift Towards Physicality

Gordon’s arrival marks more than just a depth addition—it’s part of a broader shift in Miami’s offensive identity. The Dolphins’ high-flying passing game, powered by Tua Tagovailoa and All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, has dazzled for two seasons. But when it comes to closing out games or battling through physical contests in December and January, a dominant ground game can make all the difference.

In recent seasons, Miami has occasionally struggled to convert in short-yardage situations or run out the clock with a lead. The addition of a power back like Gordon could help solve those issues and allow the Dolphins to control the tempo of games. Controlling possession and winning time-of-possession battles can keep opposing offenses off the field and preserve Miami’s defense for high-leverage moments.

Moreover, Gordon’s presence could lead to new offensive packages, including two-back sets or power formations that the Dolphins rarely employed in the past. These adjustments could make Miami less predictable and harder to defend, especially against top-tier defenses that have started to adjust to their pass-heavy tendencies.

It also gives the Dolphins an insurance policy in case of injuries in the backfield, which have plagued the team in recent seasons. With Achane still developing into an every-down back, having a reliable, durable runner like Gordon adds valuable depth and security.

Meeting High Expectations

While sixth-round picks don’t always come with lofty expectations, Gordon enters Miami with a real opportunity to carve out a role early. His combination of size, production, and toughness fills a need the Dolphins have quietly been trying to address. If he adapts quickly to the NFL level, he could become a key figure in Miami’s offensive resurgence.

The Dolphins are thinking long-term with this pick. As the AFC grows more competitive and physical, Miami’s ability to win gritty, ground-heavy games could determine whether they break through to true contender status. With Ollie Gordon II now in aqua and orange, the Dolphins are sending a clear message: they’re ready to bring the fight to the trenches.