ESPN Star Makes Honest Statement About Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

On Friday night, Tua Tagovailoa made his Atlanta Falcons debut when they opened up the preseason against the Denver Broncos in Georgia.

The Falcons lost by a score of 27-7.

Tagovailoa also had a tough night.

Underdog NFL wrote: “Tua Tagovailoa: 3-of-5 22 passing yards 0 TD, 0 INT Kyle Pitts was targeted on 4 of the 5 attempts.”

ESPN Star Makes Honest Statement About Tagovailoa

After the game, Herm Edwards spoke about Tagovailoa (via ESPN).

Edwards: “Well, the start wasn’t very good for the anticipation of this new offense, but I think if you’re the offensive coordinator, you look at it this way. I’ve got two dynamic players on offense. Bijan Robinson being one and the tight end Pitts. So, when you look at him now, I think going forward, that has to be a part of getting some flow into this offense. But Tua looked like he was rushed. He had quick feet. It was like, Come on, man. You get a new start and it looks like this. Not good… Well, Tua comes out and it was like, come on. And I’m pulling for the guy. I want the guy to be successful. I don’t want any player not to be successful.”

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Looking At Tua

Tagovailoa had signed a deal with the Falcons over the offseason.

He was the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (and had been coming off six years with the Miami Dolphins).

ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote (on March 9): “Sources: The Dolphins are releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa with a post–June 1 designation. By cutting Tagovailoa, Miami will take on an NFL-record $99 million in dead money, split over two years, but new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley now get a fresh start at the quarterback position.”

Tagovailoa’s best season came in 2023 when he led the Dolphins to the NFL playoffs with an 11-6 record.

He also made the Pro Bowl.

The Dolphins have moved forward with Malik Willis as their new starting quarterback.