¡Hola, Dolphins! Miami Set to Make NFL History in Madrid, Spain

The NFL is heading to Spain, and the Miami Dolphins are front and center in what promises to be a groundbreaking moment in professional football. On November 16, 2025, the Dolphins will square off against the Washington Commanders at Madrid’s world-renowned Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, marking the league’s first-ever regular-season game on Spanish soil. This game, part of the NFL’s ambitious International Series, represents a major step in the league’s global expansion strategy.

While London, Germany, and Mexico have previously hosted regular-season NFL contests, Spain’s debut underscores the NFL’s commitment to tapping into new and passionate fan markets. The Bernabéu, home to the legendary Real Madrid soccer club, has undergone significant renovations in recent years, transforming it into a world-class venue capable of accommodating global events beyond football, or in this case, American football.

Roger Goodell and the NFL front office have long hinted at broadening the league’s footprint, and this move into Spain signals not only a willingness to experiment but also a confident push to establish new traditions overseas. For Dolphins fans, it’s an opportunity to see their team on one of Europe’s grandest stages. For Spanish sports fans, it’s a chance to experience the energy and spectacle of the NFL up close for the first time.

Star-Studded Showdown in Spain

The matchup itself is far from just ceremonial. The Dolphins are coming off a disappointing 8-9 campaign and are trying to get back to playoff form in the AFC. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to evolve into one of the NFL’s most accurate passers, and with weapons like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back De’Von Achane, the Dolphins boast one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

On the other side, the Commanders have undergone a promising transformation under new leadership. With the addition of quarterback Jayden Daniels, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, drafted second overall in 2025, the Commanders bring intrigue and raw talent to the international spotlight. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and newly acquired wideout Deebo Samuel round out an exciting offense that should be even more explosive this season.

The defensive side of the ball promises just as much excitement. Miami’s secondary, which will have a vastly different look with the departures of Jevon Holland and a more than likely exit of Jalen Ramsey, will be tested by Washington’s aerial attack. Meanwhile, the Commanders’ rebuilt defensive front will try to contain Miami’s high-speed offensive schemes.

There’s also added spice to the matchup considering the cultural and entertainment value. Both franchises understand the magnitude of representing the NFL in a new country. Expect community outreach events, fan engagement initiatives, and media spectacles leading up to the game. Players and coaches will be ambassadors not only for their teams but for the sport as a whole.

Looking Into the Future

For the Dolphins, this game represents more than just a single win or loss—it’s about becoming part of NFL lore. Taking the field in Madrid adds an international chapter to the team’s story, one that could inspire a new generation of fans thousands of miles away from South Florida.

As the countdown to November begins, anticipation will only grow. Ticket demand is expected to be fierce, and the spotlight will burn brightly on both franchises. With a marquee quarterback matchup, elite talent on both sides of the ball, and a historic setting, the stage is set for a game that could redefine what it means to be a global NFL franchise.

Whether you’re cheering from Hard Rock Stadium or tuning in from a café in Madrid, one thing’s certain: history will be made on November 16. And the Dolphins will be at the heart of it.