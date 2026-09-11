How Chris Shula Relates to Dolphins Legend Don Shula

Shula is one of the most recognizable last names in the NFL.

That’s because, first and foremost, of what Don Shula did as a legendary head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

That last name persists, though, decades later. Chris Shula is carrying the lineage around on NFL sidelines.

Chris is the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, a team that entered the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, in large part because of a super-charged defense with the additions of Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Trent McDuffie.

And yeah, he points back to the all-time great who led Miami to its undefeated season.

How Is Chris Shula Related to Don Shula?

Chris Shula is the grandson of the legendary Don Shula.

The path to the NFL for Chris started in earnest when he was a linebacker at Miami (Ohio), where he was teammates with Sean McVay.

Chris eventually joined the Rams’ coaching staff in 2017 as an assistant linebackers coach, and he has worked his way up the ladder to linebackers coach, then pass game coordinator, then pass rush coordinator, and finally defensive coordinator.

Don Shula Accomplishments

Don Shula holds the all-time record for wins as an NFL head coach when combining the regular season and postseason, with a mark of 347-173-6.

He first coached the Baltimore Colts, including an NFL Championship Game win in 1968.

Don then led the Dolphins to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973. The Dolphins went 17-0 in 1972.

The legendary Shula also holds the record for times winning the AP NFL Coach of the Year Award — he took it home four times.

Shula Coaching Family Tree

Don had two sons coach in the NFL.

Dave Shula coached the Cincinnati Bengals to a 19-52 record as their head coach over four-plus seasons.

Mike Shula spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants as their offensive coordinator. He’s currently a senior offensive assistant for the University of Minnesota, who he joined in March.

Who Is Chris Shula’s Dad?

Chris Shula, the current Rams defensive coordinator, is the son of Dave Shula, the former Bengals coach.

Coaching runs in the Shula blood, for sure.

Chris is just 40 years old, having been born on Feb. 5, 1986. It sure seems like he has a bright NFL future that could include time as a head coach himself if he keeps trending in this direction.