Miami Dolphins Announce Injury Updates on 4 Players Before Raiders Game

The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2026 season as underdogs. That will be their role all season unless they exceed expectations early in the year.

By now, most people know that the Dolphins are paying more money to players who are not on the roster than to players on their 2026 team. That obviously puts the team at a disadvantage, which will certainly challenge their depth as the year goes along.

Fortunately, their depth likely won’t be challenged in the first game of the season as the team announced a positive injury update before Week 1.

Miami Dolphins Injury Update

In the latest Miami Dolphins injury report, only four players appeared and none of them will carry an injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

Ronnie Harrison, Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Dante Trader Jr. all received medical attention this week, which led to them being on the injury report, but all four of them were full participants in Friday’s practice.

Both Kacmarek and Harrison were limited in Thursday’s practice, so Friday’s practice was certainly a positive step for the pair.

Regarding Miami staying mostly healthy during training camp, head coach Jeff Hafley said on Friday, “I think the coaches have done a tremendous job, but more importantly, give the players credit because it was a hard camp. It was a long camp. It was a physical camp, but the way they took care of themselves and their bodies and just spent all the extra time in recovery pre and post practice. And then at the same time, there’s always going to be a little bit of luck involved, right? I mean, I’m not going to sit here and tell you we have the answers. It’s just guys worked really hard. We have good people with them and knock on wood, it stays that way. But you never know, that’s just the truth of the matter.”

Miami Dolphins vs. Raiders Prediction

Despite their health status, the Dolphins are currently 3-point underdogs against Las Vegas despite the Raiders being without superstar tight end Brock Bowers after he was officially ruled out on Friday.

NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosisimo predicted Las Vegas would win 22-13.

She wrote: “The Raiders drew the long end of the stick by hosting the Dolphins in the opener. There are question marks littered throughout Miami’s 2026 roster, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. RB De’Von Achane is in position to carry another heavy load this season, as QB Malik Willis navigates his first campaign as a full-time starter with a WR corps that’s royally inexperienced. There’s potential there — looking at you, Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell — but the success won’t happen overnight. Expect the Raiders’ defense to force Willis to beat them through the air, which won’t be an easy feat with Maxx Crosby back in tow.

The Raiders have fewer question marks and more talent across the board. The offense appears better than the unit that scored a league-low 14.2 points per game with Geno Smith in 2025. Kirk Cousins has the reins for now, and his steady quarterbacking will be a warm welcome for Raiders fans near and far.”