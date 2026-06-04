Dolphins Insider Issues Strong Take on Giants Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Former Miami Dolphins wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is looking to have a comeback after signing with the New York Giants for a second stint. Beckham last played in 2024 with the Dolphins, missed the 2025 season, and is now looking to prove he still has something left in the tank.

Nonetheless, that season with the Dolphins didn’t inspire much confidence, as Beckham appeared in nine games and recorded nine receptions for 55 receiving yards.

One of the Miami media members who covered Beckham during his lone season in South Florida was Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. With Beckham back in the league, the columnist weighed in on the signing and delivered a blunt assessment, recalling what he saw from the veteran wide receiver during his time in Miami.

“The Giants just signed Odell Beckham Jr., who we saw here was done,” Kelly said during a June 3 appearance on 104.3 WQAM. “Stick a fork in him, done. He had nothing. I liked him, but when I watched him on the field, he was done. And I don’t know if it was a knee injury that he was coming back from. He was cooked.”

Omar Kelly Doesn’t Give Good Oulook for Another Ex-Dolphins WR

Moreover, Kelly didn’t hold back on the Giants’ decision to take flyers on veterans who might be offering much. Along with Beckham, New York signed another former Dolphins wideout in Braxton Berrios, who spent two seasons in Miami.

“They signed Braxton Berrios, too,” Kelly added. “They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster. They’ve got a TikTok team over there. A TikTok and dating-social-media-girl team.”

It will be interesting to see whether Beckham and Berrios stick with the Giants, who need wideout help, given the question marks surrounding Malik Nabers’ recovery from injury. New York did draft Malachi Fields on Day 3, but it would be too much pressure on a rookie to be an impact player right out of the gate.

As a result, it would make life easier for the Giants if one or two of the former Dolphins players could make some type of impact in the passing game. Nonetheless, Kelly doesn’t believe either will help New York, and these signings might be an afterthought if he pans out the way the columnist hints.

Tua Tagovailoa Looks to Bounce Back in Atlanta

Speaking of former Miami players, ahead of a crucial season for Tua Tagovailoa, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick offered a positive outlook, believing the former Dolphins signal-caller will win the Falcons‘ QB battle.

“I personally think Tua should win this job, all things being equal,” Riddick said on the May 27 edition of “NFL Live.” “No disrespect to Michael Penix. Tua is a fantastic passer. If he can stay on the football field and they can play complementary football, I think he wins this job going away.”

During his time in Miami, Tagovailoa posted a passer rating of 96.4, totaling 18,166 yards, 120 touchdowns, and 59 interceptions across 78 games, per StatMuse. Nonetheless, now the former first-round pick looks to adjust to a new situation as he looks to get his career back on track.