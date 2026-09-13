Is Caleb Douglas Playing Today? Why Dolphins’ WR Starts Slow in NFL Debut

Caleb Douglas generated a lot of hype this summer for the Miami Dolphins.

The rookie wide receiver, almost by default, is one of the top options on the Dolphins’ WR depth chart.

Douglas certainly looks the part of an NFL wide receiver. He’s an athletic 6-foot-3 receiver originally from the state of Texas.

He began his college career at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech, and the Dolphins made him the 75th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He had 60 catches for 877 yards in 2024 and then 54 catches for 846 yards in 2025, totaling 13 touchdowns across his two seasons in the Red Raiders’ passing attack.

At the NFL Combine, Douglas came in with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash.

Everything about Douglas is exciting, that’s for sure.

Well, except for the start to his NFL career, when he was quiet as Miami’s offense didn’t quite hit the ground running.

Is Caleb Douglas Playing Today?

Yes, Douglas is active and healthy and playing.

He just didn’t get involved on Miami’s first drive.

The Dolphins ran the football five times — three by Malik Willis for 13 yards, and two runs for two yards total by De’Von Achane.

Willis also targeted Achane twice for a total of 21 yards as he caught both those passes.

And there was one incompletion, targeted to Malik Washington.

Willis didn’t attempt a pass to either of the third-round rookies, Douglas and Chris Bell.

There were also no throws attempted to a tight end on the Dolphins’ opening drive.

Dolphins WR Depth Chart

The Dolphins are counting on a lot of inexperience at the wide receiver position, with the least experience at that position of any team in the NFL.

Malik Washington is the leading returner, but he was a tertiary option last season when the Dolphins still had Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

Washington will mostly work out of the slot.

Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell were both third-round picks who should get lots of playing time on the outside. Bell was recovering from injury over the summer but made it back in time to be active for Week 1.

Douglas was healthy and impressive throughout the preseason, so you can expect him to have a big impact sooner rather than later for the Dolphins.

Whether it happens in game one remains to be seen, but there’s still plenty of time for Douglas to do his thing.