Is Taylor Swift at Dolphins-Chiefs Game? VMA Schedule Impacts Chance to Watch Travis Kelce

It’s not often the Miami Dolphins get to play in front of one of the world’s most famous individuals.

That chance had the potential to come on Sunday, with the Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs — and their star tight end Travis Kelce, who is married to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift was there a week ago when the Colts played the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, and she was shown on the TV broadcast in her suite screaming at one point: “That’s my husband!”

She certainly doesn’t hold back when she’s there supporting Kelce.

The duo has been together for multiple years, and Swift has been there for the biggest moments.

They were married over the summer in a big event at Madison Square Garden, bringing her even closer to the action.

This Week 3 game against the Dolphins, though, comes with an added complication: the VMAs.

Is Taylor Swift at Dolphins-Chiefs Game?

The indications point to Swift not being at the Chiefs game in Miami on Sunday.

Instead, signs point to her being at the Video Music Awards, which are in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Page Six reports that Swift is expected to be there.

Page Six added, via an unnamed source: “The timing made sense with the release. She really wanted to be there and the network wanted to figure out a moment in the show that was special to her where she wasn’t just in the background so MTV made this moment happen.”

Swift has 11 nominations for the VMAs. MTV and CBS then announced that Swift will receive their first-ever Artist Director Honors.

The newly created award goes to artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” and “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.”

Swift had been at the VMAs in 2022, 2023 and 2024, although she missed the event in 2025.

Why Isn’t Taylor Swift at Dolphins-Chiefs?

There’s one other factor here: Swift rarely goes to Chiefs road games.

In fact, she hasn’t attended one since 2024.

There was a lot made during the 2025 season about Swift not going on the road to watch Kelce anymore. There’s just a lot less that can be controlled by the Chiefs in those situations.

In the home stadium, everyone’s interests are in keeping Swift comfortable and safe, and so that can work out best for her. She also has a chance there, if she wants, to watch the game with her family or Kelce’s family.

But a game in Miami creates a lot more variables, which helps probably make the decision easier for Swift to miss the action on Sunday than if the game was instead in Kansas City.