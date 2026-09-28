Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez Shares Heartfelt Message After Loss vs. Chiefs

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-3 as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 24-10 during their home opener.

After Sunday, the Dolphins remain the only NFL team that has not held a lead at any point during the 2026 season.

Despite this, there were some positive signs and improvement from the first two games of the season. In particular, Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had a strong showing. After the game, he shared a message.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez Shares Heartfelt Message After Loss

Following the game, Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez said, “I’m pleased with the intensity, the physicality of this team. Now we have to get better. We had way too many explosives today as a defense… But we are getting closer.”

Rodriguez may have been Miami’s best player during the loss. The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad posted on X: “Miami Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez is the first NFL rookie to record at least five tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in a single game since Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David at Denver on Dec. 2, 2012.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler DeSena compared Rodriguez to former Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. DeSena wrote: “Jacob Rodriguez looked like a superstar at times throughout this game. His biggest play came in the second quarter, where he bailed out, bolting from the line of scrimmage to defend the middle of the field. He eliminated an option on the front side, and, after a tipped pass, made his way back to his right for a diving interception.

Miami’s Red Raiders pipeline looks alive and well. Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas and current star Jordyn Brooks both played at Texas Tech, which is also Rodriguez’s alma mater.

The rookie has been extremely impactful to start the year, and while his predecessors have potentially set unfair expectations, he’s well on his way to being a cornerstone of Jeff Hafley’s defense”

Miami Dolphins Defense

Overall, it was a more encouraging performance out of the Miami Dolphins defense. Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart noted that the defense stepped up, as he wrote: “Admit it, after the Chiefs opened with a 48-yard completion to Travis Kelce and scored a touchdown within the first two minutes, this had the feeling of another defensive beatdown like we saw in San Francisco. So this is where we saw major progress…

The Dolphins remain without a sack, but the pass rush at least was noticeable in this game. And, of course, we would have had that elusive sack (by Jordyn Brooks) if not for that bad illegal contact penalty against rookie safety Michael Taaffe. And Chop Robinson was a factor in the fourth quarter.”

Now, the Miami Dolphins will look to build on this performance as they will aim for their first win of the season next week against the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Jacob Rodriguez will also look to continue building on what is turning out to be a strong rookie season, which may lead to awards consideration at the end of the year.