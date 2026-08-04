Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez Issues Major Training Camp Update

The Miami Dolphins are in Year 1 of a rebuild ahead of the 2026 NFL season. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have interesting young players they hope will be building blocks for the future.

One player who they are hoping flashes his potential in his rookie season is linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Miami took the former Texas Tech Red Raiders star in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft and is now looking to establish himself as an NFL player.

Ahead of his rookie campaign, Rodriguez spoke with the NFL Network and shared an update on his transition from college to the pros so far.

“I think everybody thinks about the NFL and how it’s super hard to get into and super hard to stay in,” Rodriguez told Cameron Wolfe and Steve Smith Sr. on Aug. 3. “If you get rid of all the stuff that’s incorrect, fall in line and do the right thing, and do the simple things the best, you’ll put yourself in a good position.

“If you’re the best at walkthroughs, the best at taking notes in meetings and the best at doing the small things, you don’t have to do all these other things [and] if you just do the simple things the best, I think you’ll stay around for a long time.”

Dolphins’ Jordyn Brooks Makes Impact on Jacob Rodriguez

Moreover, what might be helping Rodriguez make the transition from college to the NFL is having a fellow former Texas Tech linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. Rodriguez spoke about how Brooks has been a major help in getting him adjusted to the NFL.

“[Brooks is] like a big brother; he really is,” Rodriguez added. “Coming from Lubbock and then getting out here, he’s been the best. He’s great to be around [and] always consistent and even-keeled. He just works and works and works. Every time he’s doing something, I try to find a way to get close to him and do what he’s doing.

“That’s why he’s getting paid the way he is [and] why he’s playing the way he is. That’s why he is who he is. How you do anything is how you do everything. He believes that and he loves it. The more I can get closer to him and spend time with him, the better I’ll be.”

The Dolphins linebacker will look to translate his production with the Red Raiders to Miami. Rodriguez put together a dominant 2025 college football season for Texas Tech, finishing with an overall PFF grade of 93.3.

Furthermore, he finished the year with 81 solo tackles, added four total pressures and one sack as a blitzer, and allowed an 82.7 passer rating when targeted in coverage. He was also credited with 17 missed tackles across the season.

No ‘Welcome to the NFL’ Moment Yet for Jacob Rodriguez

Along with adjusting to life in the pros, Rodriguez did receive a question regarding whether he’s had his “Welcome to the NFL moment.”

“No, it hasn’t come yet. But pads come on [Aug. 4], so we’ll start playing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s time. We’ll start playing football, and it’s been nice. We’ve been doing team drills, but we’re throwing the ball and running it through a gap. I can be there and fit it up, but you never know until the pads come on.”