Former Dolphins $120 Million Starter Opens Up on ‘Embarrassing’ Week 1 With New Team

The Miami Dolphins’ 2026 season opener showed that they are a young, inexperienced team with plenty of areas where they can improve going forward.

While the Dolphins may endure some difficult moments this year, the hope is that this serves as a learning experience and the team can hopefully set a foundation for years to come. This new direction from the team began before they hired their new general manager and head coach.

After a 2-7 start to the 2025 season, Miami embraced a rebuild as they fired general manager Chris Grier and traded former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Miami Dolphins $120 Million Starter Speaks Out After ‘Embarrassing’ New Team Debut

The decision to trade Phillips was likely an easy one for the Miami Dolphins. His contract was set to expire after the season, and Miami’s playoff chances were slim-to-none. While they could have waited and likely secured a compensatory pick, the Dolphins opted to accept Philadelphia’s third-round pick for the often-injured-pass-rusher.

After a strong finish to the season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillips became a free agent and signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately for the former Dolphins player, Phillips got off to a rocky start as Carolina’s defense allowed 59 points during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Phillips said after the game, “I mean, 59 is an ugly, ugly score to put up as a defense, so it’s embarrassing. But at the end of the day, you know, I do think that it’s a good opportunity for us.”

The former Dolphins pass rusher added, “It’s a critical moment in the sense that, you know, getting beat this badly as a defense is really going to define us moving forward in terms of the urgency that we have to make corrections and to get better, so you know it’s all good, man.”

Phillips did record his first sack as a member of the Carolina Panthers during the game.

Jaelan Phillips’ Dolphins Tenure

As evidenced by the contract the Carolina Panthers gave the player, Jaelan Phillips has never lacked physical talent.

With the Dolphins, Phillips flashed superstar potential, but he also frustrated Miami fans with his inability to secure sacks as he often let opposing quarterbacks escape.

Additionally, injuries played a large role in him not staying long-term with the Dolphins after the team invested a first-round pick in him.

After a 2022 season in which Pro Football Focus graded him as the sixth-best edge rusher in the NFL, superstardom appeared to be on the horizon for Phillips in Miami. Injuries played a big role in that never materializing, as Phillips underwent season-ending injuries in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. His 2023 season marked a shift in his Dolphins career, as despite totaling six sacks over his last five games, he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in a win against the New York Jets. His 2024 season was also derailed, as despite making a quick recovery from his injury, he suffered a torn ACL after colliding with teammate Jordan Poyer.