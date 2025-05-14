Jalen Ramsey’s Fate Appears Sealed After Dolphins ‘Summon’ Super Bowl Champion

The Miami Dolphins made key additions on the offensive and defensive lines during the NFL draft – two of their biggest needs. But they somewhat surprisingly did not address another glaring need – cornerback.

In moving up in the second round of the draft to select Arizona guard, Jonah Saviinaea, the Dolphins gave up both third and fourth round picks, getting a fifth back in return. As such, there was little opportunity to hit cornerback with a late day two, or early day three pick, with their only recruit at the position being Jason Marshall Jr., who was taken with the 150th pick.

With Jalen Ramsey widely believed to be heading elsewhere prior to the start of the season, having mutually agreed with the Dolphins to seek a trade earlier in April – the team will be left more than shorthanded on the perimeter of the secondary.

Kader Kohou has the nickel spot locked down, but with last year’s undrafted free agent, Storm Duck, and disappointing 2023 second round pick, Cam Smith, the two boundary CBs, Miami will need some reinforcements if Ramsey does depart.

And after a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, it seems that the Dolphins’ pursuit of a certain former Super Bowl champion and longtime starting corner, Rasul Douglas, may confirm Ramsey’s imminent departure.

Rasul Douglas ‘Summoned’ To Miami Dolphins

Barry Jackson notes that Douglas visited Miami recently, but that the visit did not end with an agreement.

“The Dolphins, in need of two veteran starting cornerbacks,” Jackson wrote in the Herald, “Hosted former Bills starter Rasul Douglas on a recent visit but the sides could not agree to a contract. According to a source, the Dolphins made an offer that was rejected.”

“Though the door wasn’t ruled out on further contact and negotiations, Douglas has moved on to a Tuesday visit with the Seattle Seahawks, which are considered a good scheme fit. Douglas met with Dolphins officials and coaches during his visit last week, but the two sides weren’t very close on their financial visions for a deal.”

Given the Dolphins pursuit of Douglas, it does seem that Ramsey’s days in Florida are very much numbered.

Dolphins ‘Ordered’ Former Second Round Pick To Improve

The Miami Dolphins have not been impressed with the development of Cam Smith, whom the team drafted with the 51st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As a result, the team have reportedly “ordered” him to improve and match the standards desired for a player of his caliber and pedigree coming out of college at this point in his professional career.

“Ordering” seldom works as well as actual coaching; although the Dolphins have one of the brightest young defensive coordinators in football in Anthony Weaver, who even interviewed for multiple head coaching gigs this past offseason. Let’s see if Smith can take that next step and help replace the All-Pro Ramsey.