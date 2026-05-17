Dolphins Could Cut Ties With $7 Million Starter Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have question marks at most positions. One of the most glaring ones is the wide receiver position.

After trading Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, and releasing Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins do not have a wide receiver who has surpassed 1,000 yards in any season of their career. Instead, they addressed the position by adding veterans who have been solid depth pieces on other teams, but saw their roles reduced last season, and also drafted three receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

By design, the wide receiver room will be one of the positions to watch during training camp as they will battle for starting and reserve roles on the team. As a result, one Dolphins wide receiver has been named the best player on the team who could still be cut.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Named Cut Candidate

Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton listed who he believed was the best player on each roster that may still be cut ahead of the 2026 season. For the Miami Dolphins, Moton named free-agent signing Jalen Tolbert. Moton wrote:

“The Miami Dolphins selected three receivers between Rounds 3 and 5 of this year’s draft. If third-rounders Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas impress during the offseason, they could work their way into starting roles.

Bell is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November. Yet, according to his agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Dr. Dan Cooper, who performed the surgery, he’s ahead of schedule and could take part in the Dolphins’ offseason program. His progress over the summer could significantly impact Jalen Tolbert’s chances of making the roster.

Tolbert, who’s on a one-year deal, following three inconsistent seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, has played sparingly on special teams over the last two years. If he doesn’t start, the Dolphins would likely release him.”

As things currently stand, Tolbert is projected to be the team’s starting outside receiver. Aside from Tolbert, no Dolphins wide receiver has had a season with over 600 receiving yards. However, as Moton mentioned, his lack of special teams value limits his ceiling on the team.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receivers

Tolbert was signed as a free agent this year to a one-year, $1.4 million contract that is fully guaranteed. For that reason, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala believed it was unlikely the team would move on from Tolbert. Masala wrote:

“The Dolphins won’t save any money by cutting Tolbert before the start of the regular season and would take on a dead cap penalty of $1.26 million. So, between the lack of a financial benefit of releasing him and the state of the team’s wide receiver room, Tolbert is a lock to make the roster out of camp.”

Tolbert has already totaled over $7 million in career earnings, and has worked out privately with quarterback Malik Willis this offseason. Miami releasing him in favor of unproven rookies would be a surprise.

One factor that may work against Tolbert is that Terrace Marshall Jr., who is another free agent addition, has reportedly impressed the Miami Dolphins coaching staff this offseason.