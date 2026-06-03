Former Miami Dolphins All-Pro Signs With New York Jets

This offseason featured the Miami Dolphins either releasing, trading, or allowing several veteran free agents to walk as the team underwent a roster makeover.

However, not all of the players Miami cut ties with were easy decisions for the Dolphins. In some cases, the team tried to renegotiate their contracts to lower their salary cap hit, but once the players declined that option the team released them.

One of those players was All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders, who missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. He was set to carry a $4.5 million cap hit for Miami in 2026, and once contract negotiations stalled, the team released him. Sanders then signed with the New York Giants in free agency, but he was released after spending a little over three months with the team.

Now, the former Dolphins kicker has joined an AFC East division rival.

Former Miami Dolphins Kicker Signs With Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported that former Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders had signed with the New York Jets. Rosenblatt posted on X: “The Jets are waiving K Younghoe Koo and signing K Jason Sanders, per source. Would expect it to be Sanders vs Cade York from here on out.”

Prior to being released by the Dolphins, Sanders had been Miami’s longest tenured player.

After announcing his release, the Miami Dolphins shared a post with the caption, “8 seasons as a Dolphin. Thank you.” The post included a video of his game-winning kick during the 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys, which clinched a playoff berth for Miami. The video also contained the following Dolphins accolades: franchise all-time leader in field goal percentage, 2nd in franchise history with 187 field goals made, 3rd in franchise history in total points, most field goals in a game in franchise history, and his 2020 first-team All-Pro selection.

Sanders’ preseason injury, which cost him the entire 2025 season, came at an unfortunate time in his career, as he was fresh off the second-best season of his career. In the 2024 season, Sanders went 12-for-14 on field goal attempts of over 50 yards and missed only four attempts all season. He served as Miami’s primary kicker for seven seasons and made 90% or more of his attempts in three seasons. He departed Miami having made his last 27 field goals, including nine from over 50+ yards.

Sanders With the Jets

During his time with Miami, Sanders had success against the Jets. Rosenblatt posted on X: “Jason Sanders against the Jets since 2018: 30/34 overall and 7/8 from 50.”

Sanders’ release was somewhat surprising as Giants Wire’s Jake Boico wrote:

“Sanders’ release from the Giants may come as a surprise to many. The veteran kicker was expected to compete and emerge as the favorite for the starting role throughout training camp, but New York has opted to part ways with the former Dolphin just three months after signing him in free agency.”

Fortunately for the former Dolphins kicker, he did not have to relocate and was able to secure a new home quickly after being released. Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, it happened to be with a division rival.