Dolphins Get Major RB Update After De’Von Achane Injury News

The Miami Dolphins left their 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a 0-3 record. De’Von Achane exited early with a knee injury, forcing Miami to adjust its backfield in a difficult home opener.

Achane had three carries for 17 yards before leaving the game. Ollie Gordon II took over and handled most of the work, while Jaylen Wright was inactive because of a stinger and foot injury. Malik Washington also became an emergency option at running back.

The Dolphins now face an important adjustment ahead of their Week 4 trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

Head coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged the uncertainty immediately after Sunday’s game, saying, “To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment, but I can’t give you any other details until I have them.”

Dolphins Turn to Jaylen Wright & Ollie Gordon After De’Von Achane Injury

The Dolphins will move forward with Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon at RB on the roster. As Wright (stinger/foot) was out Sunday, Gordon handled 18 carries after Achane went down. WR Malik Washington was the emergency 3rd RB.Miami can bring Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington up… https://t.co/XidkdA8cat— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 28, 2026

Sun Sentinel’s David Furones reported that, “The Dolphins will move forward with Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon at RB on the roster.”

Furones also noted that Wright was sidelined Sunday because of his stinger and foot issue, leaving Gordon to handle the workload after Achane went down.

Gordon carried the ball 18 times after Achane’s departure, according to Furones’ report, while wide receiver Malik Washington served as Miami’s emergency third running back.

Miami can also elevate Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington from the practice squad or explore an outside signing.

The update follows confirmation that Achane suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

The injury occurred on his third rushing attempt against Kansas City when his left leg gave out as he planted to make a cut.

Gordon finished the game with 17 official carries for 41 yards and a touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 14 yards. His touchdown came on a 3-yard run during Miami’s 91-yard opening scoring drive.

Gordon briefly left the game with cramps but returned and continued handling the majority of Miami’s rushing work.

Wright’s health will now be an important factor in determining the backfield rotation.

The former Tennessee running back has three carries this season and missed Sunday’s game after dealing with a stinger and foot injury.

Miami also has Hunter and Carlos Washington available on its practice squad. The Dolphins could bring either player onto the active roster if additional depth is needed.

Dolphins Rookie Chris Bell Emerges Against Chiefs

Miami also received an encouraging performance from rookie wide receiver Chris Bell during Sunday’s loss.

Bell caught four of seven targets for 67 yards, including a 44-yard reception.

It was a significant improvement from his first two games, when he had only one catch for 25 yards.

Bell received more opportunities with rookie receiver Caleb Douglas sidelined by an ankle injury.

His performance gave quarterback Malik Willis another young option in the passing game.

Willis completed 20 of 36 passes for 210 yards against Kansas City and added 56 rushing yards.

The Dolphins also continued to rely on their running game despite losing Achane early.

Miami will now travel to Minnesota for Week 4. With Achane unavailable, Gordon and Wright are expected to form the core of the backfield, provided Wright is healthy enough to return.

The Dolphins can also turn to their practice squad or the outside market for additional depth as they adjust to Achane’s season-ending injury.