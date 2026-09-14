Jeff Hafley Ready to Fine His Own Player Over Disputed Call

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2026 season with a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Jeff Hafley’s first regular-season game as an NFL head coach.

The Dolphins were penalized eight times for 61 yards, while the Raiders controlled important stretches of the game. Miami also struggled to stop the run and failed to sack Kirk Cousins, while Malik Willis was sacked five times.

Cornerback JuJu Brents became part of one of the game’s most significant sequences after Miami appeared to force a third-down incompletion. Hafley addressed the play after the loss and made clear that he expects his players to avoid mistakes that extend opposing drives.

Jeff Hafley Sends Strong Message Over JuJu Brents’ Disputed Penalty

ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that Hafley was told Brents had been called for taunting and did not have further clarity on the play.

The Dolphins coach said he would review the film before determining whether Brents should be fined.

“Can’t do it; that’s 7 points right there,” Hafley said.

The penalty came after safety Zayne Anderson broke up a third-down pass intended for Tre Tucker. Brents was then flagged for taunting, giving Las Vegas a fresh set of downs instead of forcing a punt.

The call was disputed.

Jordan Schultz described it as an “extremely questionable” taunting penalty and said there was “absolutely nothing there,” while Miami coverage also questioned whether Brents had done enough to warrant the flag.

Hafley, however, had not yet reviewed the play when he spoke after the game. He said he had been told only that Brents was called for taunting.

“I asked. They just told me they called him for taunting,” Hafley said.

“Which was obviously one of the biggest calls in the game. It’s a third-down stop, and it led to…points. That’s a huge momentum swing in the game.”

The extended possession ultimately ended with a Las Vegas field goal.

Hafley’s “7 points” comment emphasized the importance he placed on the lost defensive opportunity rather than the actual points scored on the drive.

Hafley also made clear that the Dolphins have emphasized avoiding taunting penalties. If the film confirms that Brents committed the infraction, the coach said the cornerback will be fined.

The decision reflects the importance Hafley is placing on discipline after Miami’s opening-week defeat.

Brents’ penalty was one mistake, but the Dolphins’ larger problems made the loss difficult to overcome.

Jeff Hafley Points to Penalties After Dolphins’ Week 1 Loss

Miami’s eight penalties were among the issues that prevented the team from sustaining momentum against Las Vegas.

Offensive linemen Patrick Paul and Aaron Brewer were called for holding on consecutive plays, while Austin Jackson was penalized for hands to the face and Kadyn Proctor committed a false start.

“The penalties killed us,” Hafley said, explaining that they forced Miami into passing situations it did not want to face.

The Dolphins also struggled to stop the Raiders’ running game.

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries, while Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 143 rushing yards.

That allowed Las Vegas to use play action effectively, while Miami failed to record a sack against Cousins.

There were positives for Hafley to take from the opener. Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas caught five passes for 94 yards, while rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez led Miami with 14 tackles.

Safeties Michael Taaffe and Dante Trader Jr. also recorded interceptions.

Willis showed his athletic ability with a 14-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 220 passing yards and 39 rushing yards. But Miami’s offense could not sustain its production after cutting the deficit to 17-13.

Hafley acknowledged the disappointment while also praising his players’ effort.

“I’m proud of how the guys fought. We had opportunities,” Hafley said. “We need to play better.”

For Hafley, the Brents penalty is therefore part of a broader demand for cleaner football. The Dolphins have to reduce their self-inflicted mistakes as they move forward from their first game under their new head coach.