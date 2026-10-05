Jeff Hafley Reacts to Jacob Rodriguez After LB Sets New Dolphins Rookie Mark

By no means did Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez shock head coach Jeff Hafley in Week 4.

The way Rodriguez practices and prepares during the week, Hafley would likely say it’s no wonder the linebacker has played well early in his NFL career. But Hafley still tremendously praised the rookie linebacker after he recorded more tackles than any other Dolphins rookie over the past 32 years.

“I think his communication today, him and I, and I give him the credit for this, not me, was by far the best that it’s been. How we were able to talk throughout the game until that thing got down to 15 seconds. The things I was able to see and tell him for him to get that done for a rookie, the adjustments I was making until that clock got down to 15, and for him to lead our defense in a place like this and give up 15 points, I think that’s really, really hard, and it’s really impressive,” Hafley told reporters Sunday night. “He just keeps getting better and better, but it doesn’t surprise me because it’s the way he works and prepares.

“I thought a lot of guys stepped up on defense today, older guys, younger guys. In general, those guys played hard. They all played hard.”

Rodriguez posted 18 combined tackles in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. According to The Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, those 18 tackles were the most for any Dolphins rookie in a single game since 1994.

Dolphins LB Jacob Rodriguez Makes Dolphins Rookie History

Getty Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had 18 tackles in Week 4.

It’s been a pretty incredible start to his NFL career for Rodriguez. As one can see in Schad’s tweet above, the linebacker was already in Zach Thomas company with his 14 combined tackles last week. He now surpassed the Pro Football Hall of Fame member with 18 tackles versus the Vikings.

Last week, Rodriguez had five solos and nine assisted tackles. Against Minnesota, he had nine solos and nine assisted tackles.

On Sunday, the rookie gave a lot of credit to his defensive teammates.

“I think the guys up front played incredible. They played really good in the run game and I think that’s what helped us, especially this week,” Rodriguez told reporters. “Dynamic guys outside, you got to win first and second down and you get to go rush the passer on third down.

“So we had a lot of opportunities to push the offense backwards and that gave us a good chance to get after the quarterback and those guys did.”

Rodriguez didn’t have any himself, but the Dolphins posted four sacks against Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. Miami also had six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

The Dolphins held the Vikings out of the end zone, but unfortunately, that wasn’t enough. Minnesota out-gained Miami 336-198 and kicked five field goals to win despite the Dolphins scoring an offensive touchdown.

Through four games, Rodriguez has 46 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also has one quarterback hit, one pass defense and one interception to begin his NFL career.