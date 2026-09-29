Jeff Hafley Sends Strong Message on Malik Willis’ Play After Dolphins’ Latest Loss

The Miami Dolphins are 0-3 but they showed some promise in their latest loss.

The Dolphins lost once again, this time by a score of 24-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the score doesn’t show the entire story as Miami was within striking distance for much of the day. The performance was promising when considering the Dolphins lost their top two running backs, De’Vone Achane and Ollie Gordon II, to injury while the offensive unit also operated without Caleb Douglas, one of their leading receivers.

One of the players that has seen the most criticism from Miami’s side early on in the season is Malik Willis. The 27-year-old quarterback’s statistics have been underwhelming as he has just one touchdown through three games. Head coach Jeff Hafley made sure to remind reporters following the game that Willis is in his first full season as a starting quarterback.

Prior to this season, Willis had started just six games in his NFL career.

Via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post:

“I think sometimes we forget that this is (Malik Willis’) first year really being a starting quarterback, which is way different than coming in at spot duty and playing a few games,” Hafley told reporters after the game. “I thought he improved today and I’m excited to see the film.”

Malik Willis’ Passing Numbers Are Below Average Compared to Rest of NFL

Willis stat line against the Chiefs is as follows: 20-for-36, 210 passing yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, one interception and a 61.1 passer rating.

Those numbers look pedestrian and yes, Willis probably does need to create bigger plays. However, when you keep things within context, you also have to remember he was missing his top two running backs and his top receiver coming into the game. That means a roster that’s widely considered to be the worst in the NFL was even further decimated without their one star on offense in Achane.

Willis’ numbers rank among the worst in the NFL, so it won’t keep fans and critics off of his back. If there’s one redeeming quality it’s that Willis isn’t losing the Dolphins games with turnovers. However, he may be too careful with his play, which is leading to the Dolphins simply not having much of a chance at winning these games.

When asked to evaluate his performance following the game, Willis said he would have to watch the film.

“I have to watch the film,” said Willis. “We lost, so it can’t be a passing grade, unfortunately.”

Malik Willis on De’Von Achane’s Injury: Next Man Up

With the Dolphins operating without their lone Pro Bowler on offense for the rest of the season — Achane was ruled out for the year — Willis will be tasked to carry more of the offensive burden. The veteran quarterback had a simple message following the game — the next man has to step up.

“We’re all in this together,” Willis said. “So when one person goes down, it shouldn’t be a drop off or anything like that. It should be next person step up.”

We’ll see if the Dolphins can get someone to step up because they’ll need it as they visit the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.