Jeff Hafley Calls Ollie Gordon II Penalty “Selfish” in Blunt Assessment

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II entered the preseason with an opportunity to strengthen his position in the backfield. The second-year running back was part of Miami’s plans against the Washington Commanders, as the team continued to evaluate its roster under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

Gordon made an impact on the ground during the preseason matchup, showing the physical running style that has made him an intriguing option for the Dolphins.

However, his performance became secondary after a late-play incident changed his night and drew Hafley’s attention. That moment quickly shifted the focus from Gordon’s production to the standard Hafley expects from his players.

Jeff Hafley Benches Ollie Gordon II After “Selfish” Penalty

Jeff Hafley pulled Ollie Gordon II from Miami’s preseason game against Washington after the running back was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for tossing the ball at a defender. Hafley immediately spoke with Gordon before sending him to the bench.

The Dolphins coach was direct when explaining the decision.

“We had an opportunity to continue a drive, and it’s important to me – I’m not a big fan of pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties like that; those are not acceptable to me,” Hafley said.

He then made clear that the issue went beyond the 15-yard penalty.

“It’s disrespectful to the team, it’s selfish, and it’s how you lose games,” Hafley said. “And I’m not going to play players that can’t control themselves.”

Hafley later explained that the decision was meant to reinforce the standard he wants throughout Miami’s roster.

He said he had a conversation with Gordon after the incident and again the following morning.

“When I pulled him out, I’m not going to tell you exactly what I said to him, but it was a chance for me to look him in the eye and let him know that that was not okay and that I had to take him out and he had to learn his lesson,” Hafley said.

Jeff Hafley also stressed that standards mean little without consequences.

He said Miami cannot allow players to commit preventable post-snap fouls that put the team in a difficult position.

Gordon eventually returned to the game, but Hafley’s decision established that undisciplined plays will have immediate consequences.

Ollie Gordon II Now Has To Respond

Before the penalty, Gordon had been productive against Washington. He rushed for 39 yards on seven carries, giving the Dolphins another look at the physicality he can provide in the backfield.

Consistency, however, remains important for Gordon as Miami evaluates its running back room. As a physical back, Gordon provides the offense with a distinct change of pace to keep opposing defenses off balance.

The Dolphins also have competition at the position, with Jaylen Wright emerging as another option behind De’Von Achane.

That makes Gordon’s ability to remain consistent and disciplined particularly important as he continues competing for his role.

Gordon has also dealt with disciplinary issues in the past. Hafley acknowledged that the incident was an opportunity to teach both Gordon and the rest of the team what is expected under his leadership.

The message now is straightforward: Gordon has to show that he can control his emotions and avoid preventable mistakes.

His ability to respond in the next preseason opportunities could be important as Miami continues sorting out its roster.

For Hafley, the standard is already clear. Gordon’s next step is to show that he can meet it.