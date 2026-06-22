Jets Get Major Brendan Sorsby Update Amid Dolphins Speculation

The Miami Dolphins are one NFL team that many speculate could be in on Brendan Sorsby as he will enter the NFL supplemental draft ahead of the 2026 NFL season. However, there might be one fewer team looking to put in a bid for the player.

Another team with question marks at QB in the Dolphins’ division is the New York Jets. As a result, like the Dolphins, many speculate that New York could make a bid for the former Texas Tech Red Raiders QB.

However, it doesn’t appear the Jets will be making a bid, meaning that if Miami wants to take a flyer on Sorsby, they might have one fewer team to worry about, as Rich Cimini of ESPN shared.

“If there is a supplemental draft, general manager Darren Mougey and the scouting department will continue with their due diligence, which might mean attending his pro day (July 10) and/or bringing him to their facility for a visit,” Cimini wrote in a June 21 article.

“If there’s interest, he will require thorough vetting. Know this: The Mougey/Aaron Glenn regime has steered clear of players with character concerns.

“Some evaluators consider Sorsby a first-round talent. Another disagreed, saying, ‘If he’s a clear-cut first-rounder, why didn’t he come out [in the April draft]?’ Clearly, this isn’t a routine player evaluation. One person close to the situation doubted the Jets’ interest, suggesting ‘they don’t want to deal with it.'”

It will be interesting to see whether the Dolphins decide to take a similar path to the Jets, given Sorsby’s gambling past, and wait until 2027 if the situation with Malik Willis does not work out.

Miami Makes Sense for Brendan Sorsby

During Sorsby’s four seasons in college football, he played for the Cincinnati Bearcats and Indiana Hoosiers, throwing for 7,208 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and a QB rating of 140.6, per StatMuse.

Recently, Ben Solak of ESPN shared the ideal landing spots for Sorsby in the NFL, and among the teams he chose was Miami.

“The Jets intend on starting Geno Smith and have fourth-rounder Cade Klubnik, but Sorsby is far more exciting as a developmental player,” Solak wrote in a June 15 article. “The Dolphins made a two-year commitment to Malik Willis, but he is far from a sure bet; Sorsby would give them another roll of the dice.

“The same is true for Atlanta, where Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. are fighting to see who gets a chance to hold on to the job beyond 2026.”

The Current State of the Dolphins QB Room

Speaking of the Miami QB situation, Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly recently gave an update. While Willis is the starter, the columnist noted that perhaps Quinn Ewers should be given a chance to fight for the starting job.

“There are some days he has outperformed Willis in the sessions the media has watched … So far Ewers looks like a quarterback who is taking the next step, and a contributing factor to that is that there’s carryover between the offense he learned last season under Mike McDaniel and the one Slowik is installing since they come from the same west coast offensive tree,” Kelly wrote in a June 4 column.