Former Dolphins $45 Million Starter Turns Heads During Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins have lost a lot of talent after the past few seasons. That has become evident after two weeks where the Dolphins have struggled to be competitive against their opponents, primarily due to the imbalance of talent.

After cutting ties with most of their high-priced players this offseason, the Dolphins appear to be deprived of talent. While they have some encouraging young pieces, the team lacks proven above-average starters at a large number of positions.

However, Miami losing talent is not something that was new to the team this offseason. After back-to-back postseason appearances in 2022 and 2023, the team slowly began to get more expensive, which led to the Dolphins being unable to retain some key players and losing them to free agency. Unfortunately, that led to the decline of the team and put them in the position they currently find themselves in.

Now, one of those former Dolphins starters had a strong showing during Monday Night Football.

Former Miami Dolphins Safety Turns Heads With Strong Showing

Former Miami Dolphins second-round pick Jevon Holland had a strong performance with the New York Giants during their loss against the Los Angeles Rams in primetime.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe posted on X: “Jevón Holland showing why he’s 1 of the NFL’s best safeties. Taking over this game as a playmaker.

Peanut punch teach tape here to force and recover the fumble.

Add it to back-to-back weeks with INTs, Snowman heating up.”

Meanwhile, Giants SNY reporter Connor Hughes posted on X: “Jevon Holland with another forced fumble. He’s having a really good game. Not sure what this score would be if not for him. #Giants”

While the Giants suffered a tough loss, the former Dolphins safety managed to impress during Week 2.

Holland finished with a team-high eight tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.

Jevon Holland’s Dolphins Tenure

After being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the safety started 57 games for the team during his four-year tenure.

During his four-year run with the Dolphins, Holland registered five interceptions and five forced fumbles. Perhaps his best play with the Dolphins occurred during his strong 2023 season, when he scored a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. In 2023, Holland was graded by Pro Football Focus as the third-best safety in the NFL. Despite this, after the season Miami’s defensive coordinator Vic Fangio departed for Philadelphia, which prompted the safety to post an Instagram story where he appeared to tell Fangio to “kick rocks.”

In 2024, Holland had his worst season with the team as he had a career-low 63 PFF grade. That led to Miami opting against re-signing the player or giving him the franchise tag. Instead, he left the team via free agency and signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the New York Giants.

Things between both sides did not appear to end on a positive note as Jevon Holland posted on his Instagram story after a preseason game in which the Giants defeated the Dolphins, “Big DUBS! [expletive] EM!!!”