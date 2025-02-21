Jevon Holland Sends Free Agency Message After Dolphins Decide Safety’s Future

The Miami Dolphins have until March 4 to apply the franchise tag to safety Jevon Holland. But NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that the Dolphins have already made their decision and won’t place the tag on Holland.

That will allow the safety to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

A day after that report, Holland addressed his upcoming free agency with Wolfe on the latest episode of Breakin’ House Rules podcast.

“I’m excited. Me, going into year five, it’s just kind of crazy. It’s dope. It’s almost surreal, like stepping into another organization, or same organization we still don’t know, but say if I do go to another place, going from Oregon to Miami, it’s kind of like I’ve only known those two,” Holland told Wolfe. “So if I go into another one, and I’ve been lucky to have a good organization with the Ducks, and then going right into Miami and still being able to have a good organization with good people in a building, so it’s nerve-wracking, like, am I gonna choose the wrong one?

“But I just gotta trust myself.”

Holland will reach free agency after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins. He posted 301 combined tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and five sacks in 60 games. He also had 25 pass defenses, five forced fumbles and five interceptions.

In four seasons, Holland started 57 contests for Miami. The Dolphins drafted him at No. 36 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Miami’s decision to not franchise tag Holland won’t be truly official until March 4. But Wolfe’s report coupled with Holland’s interview confirms the safety won’t be back with the Dolphins.

Holland is already looking forward to his options.

He’s likely excited about the big-money contract he’s going to sign too. Spotrac predicted Holland to have a market value of about $60.2 million on a four-year contract. That would give the safety an average annual salary of roughly $15.1 million.