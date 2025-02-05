Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Dolphins 4-Time Champion in Rare NFL Deal

It’s unusual for only players to be involved in NFL trades. But that’s the type of rare move Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department proposed the Miami Dolphins could make to land versatile offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

Bleacher Report proposed the Dolphins send veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Thuney.

“This is a swap of two highly talented linemen that would be interesting fits on the other team,” wrote BR’s staff .

“For the Dolphins, this would be the chance to solidify the interior of their line. Finding a solid interior trio has been a challenge since Mike McDaniel got the job. Thuney is one of the best there is, but the Chiefs also have to pay Trey Smith this offseason. Their bigger issue is at left tackle where Thuney was forced to play in the postseason.

“This swap would result in a similar financial burden for both teams. Thuney has been the more consistent, healthier player, but he doesn’t play the same premium position. Armstead has struggled with injuries and availability, but he plays a position that’s harder to fill. This swap could potentially benefit both offensive lines.”

Even if the Chiefs lose to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9, Thuney has already won four Super Bowl titles (two in Kansas City and two with the New England Patriots). Thuney has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons.

Armstead started 15 contests while battling injuries during 2024. He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023.

Why the Dolphins Should Pursue Joe Thuney

Miami has a “soft” reputation around the league in large part because of their inability to run the ball, especially inside. The Dolphins were 21st in rushing yards and 28th in yards per carry during 2024.

Miami’s running game also struggled more as the season went. After averaging 133.9 rushing yards per game in the first eight contests, the Dolphins posted just 80.4 rushing yards per contest over their final nine games.

To improve that rushing attack, pundits are calling on the Dolphins adding upgrades to the interior of their offensive line. Thuney would certainly be that.

In addition to the Pro Bowl, Thuney has been an All-Pro player the past three seasons. He made first-team All-Pro in both 2023 and 2024.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Thuney is better in pass protection than run blocking. But he’s always earned a good run blocking grade at PFF too.

Among guards who played at least 80% of his team’s offensive snaps in 2024, PFF ranked Thuney the fourth-best guard overall in the league.

Would the Chiefs Be Willing to Part With Thuney?

Although injuries plagued his 2024 campaign, Armstead is a strong player in his own right. And maybe the Chiefs could trade Thuney for Armstead then re-work Armstead’s deal to then re-sign fellow guard Trey Smith.

That could be a realistic plan in part because Smith is only 25 while Thuney will enter next season at 32 years old.

But as Bleacher Report explained, Thuney is one of the best guards in the league. It’s hard to envision the Chiefs parting with all his Super Bowl experience with one more year still on his deal.

Thuney also proved this season that he could be an answer at left tackle for Kansas City. He’s continued to perform at a high level despite playing out of position during the team’s playoff run.

Thuney’s All-Pro level play would be extremely useful in Miami. But his newfound versatility and Super Bowl experience could make him irreplaceable to the point where the Chiefs are unwilling to trade him.