Dolphins GM Hypes 1st-Round Pick: ‘That’s why we drafted him’

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan used the first pick of his tenure on offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and delivered a sterling report on the rookie ahead of the 2026 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sullivan addressed reporters after the 53-man roster was finalized. He spent a decent portion of his address praising Proctor for his development during training camp.

“I think he’s done a nice job,” Sullivan said, relayed by David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “The traits are what jump out to you. I think there’s times, maybe with his eyes, he could be a little better and cleaner, but Kadyn has done a great job. We watched practice every day and he continues to grow and turn corners and improve.”

Miami selected Proctor with the 12th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The University of Alabama product was an All-American in his final season with the Crimson Tide. Proctor was the third offensive lineman taken in this year’s draft, after the Cleveland Browns took Spencer Fano at No.9 and the New York Giants followed with Francis Mauigoa at pick 10.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan Praises Kadyn Proctor Ahead of Season Opener

Proctor brings an intriguing mix of size and athleticism to Miami’s offensive line. The 6’7″, 352-pound lineman has been difficult for defenders to deal with so far.

“When he gets thick on people and moves people off the ball, it looks different than everybody else,” Sullivan said. “And he presents (quarterback) Malik (Willis) with a very firm pocket. Guys cannot play through him, and that’s why we drafted him. The other stuff is all coachable and he will get better in time.”

Proctor turned 21 years old shortly after the draft. He’s still developing as a pro, but the early returns are encouraging.

“Is he all the way there yet?” Sullivan said. “No. Do I expect him to be a really good player in the future? I do. I think he’s doing a really good job.”

Proctor Poised to Make Position Switch, For Now

With Patrick Paul entrenched at left tackle, Proctor will have to move off his natural position. The rookie is expected to start at left guard to begin the season. The only option behind Proctor on the depth chart is journeyman Jarrett Kingston.

Austin Jackson will man right tackle. The veteran is in the final year of a restructured contract that is paying him $7 million this season. With Jackson likely departing in the offseason, Proctor has a clear path to return to the tackle position in 2027. He’ll form a strong tandem with Paul on the edges.