Ex-Dolphins Pro Bowler Predicted to Sign With NFC Team

As the 2026 NFL season nears, the Miami Dolphins roster appears to be lacking weapons on the outside for new quarterback Malik Willis.

That was not the case entering the 2025 season as the team had star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, the team had replaced tight end Jonnu Smith with former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, who came out of retirement to join the Dolphins.

Miami was put in a position to replace Smith after the former Dolphins tight end had a career-best season with the team in 2024 which resulted in his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, despite Smith having one year remaining on his contract, he requested a trade after Miami was unwilling to give him a contract extension.

That situation resulted in Smith getting traded to the Steelers and earning a pay raise, but receiving less of an opportunity in Pittsburgh’s offense. Meanwhile on Miami’s side, Waller struggled to stay healthy and was not re-signed after the season. Now, with Smith once again a free agent, a reunion could be possible; however, an analyst has predicted Smith will join an NFC team ahead of the season.

Former Miami Dolphins Tight End Tabbed to Join NFC Team

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano named the best team fits for some of the best remaining free agents in the NFL. For Smith, Manzano opted to go with the Arizona Cardinals instead of the Miami Dolphins.

Manzano wrote:

“New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur saw firsthand last season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator the importance of having multiple playmaking tight ends.

While LaFleur might now have the league’s best tight end, Trey McBride, he could use more help at the position after seeing 140-plus targets in each of the past two seasons. Smith, 30, has been an ideal No. 2 tight end throughout his nine-year career, and it wasn’t that long ago when former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel found ways to unleash him in the passing game—Smith had 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns during his memorable 2024 season in Miami.

Last year, Smith wasn’t used as much as a pass catcher in his lone season with the Steelers, but he again proved he’s a versatile playmaker who can help in the running game as a blocker.”

Possibilities of a Dolphins Reunion

Despite moving on from former head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins will be running a similar offense as they promoted last year’s senior pass-game coordinator Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator, which means a reunion would result in Smith returning to the offense he previously thrived in.

However, even though Miami lacks playmakers, adding a tight end seems unlikely, since that is one of the few positions Miami appears confident in. Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly noted that tight end Greg Dulcich, who Miami re-signed this offseason, has been the No. 1 target for Malik Willis in OTAs. Additionally, the team selected tight end Will Kacmarek in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Regarding Kacmarek, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart recently shared some encouraging insight into his work at OTAs. Poupart wrote:

“Tight end Will Kacmarek came to the Dolphins as a third-round pick because of his blocking ability, but he showed some great receiving talent on a pass that may or may not have been a completion. Kacmarek caught a pass over his head while trying to feet in bounds and then falling to the ground. The defensive players all signaled he was out of bounds and it was tough to tell from where the media was sitting, but regardless it was a big-time catch you wouldn’t see from somebody without good hands.”