Pro Bowl Player Hopes to Return to Dolphins in 2026

Perhaps the biggest worry heading into the season for the Miami Dolphins is whether they have enough weapons around Malik Willis to get a true assessment of their new quarterback.

Miami being a bad team is likely expected at this point, but not getting a true evaluation of Willis in 2026 would be the worst-case scenario for the Dolphins next season. Despite this, the team opted against adding playmakers in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, instead focusing on other positions of need.

However, as the season inches closer, one former Dolphins Pro Bowl player has thrown his hat into the ring and expressed his desire to return to Miami for another season.

Former Miami Dolphins Tight End Expresses Desire to Return

Miami sportscaster Josh Moser reported that former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith is interested in returning to the team as he said, “Jonnu Smith wants to come back. [Dolphins] ain’t there on the money yet… he’s here, he’s home. But he also wants to compete.”

Prior to the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins signed tight end Jonnu Smith to a two-year, $8.4 million contract. Smith had largely been a journeyman tight end up to that point, having played for three teams over four years and never having a season with over 500 receiving yards.

That changed with the Dolphins, as former head coach Mike McDaniel utilized his skillset and made him a large part of Miami’s offense. With Miami, Smith set a new career-high in receptions and receiving yards, breaking Dolphins’ franchise records for a tight end in both categories. As a result, Smith earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was a bright spot on a largely disappointing Dolphins team.

Unfortunately, after his breakout season, Smith requested a pay raise and extension. After the Dolphins declined, Smith requested a trade. That led to Miami moving on from him despite his Pro Bowl season. Smith was included in the trade that saw Jalen Ramsey go to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

After the 2025 season, Smith was released by the Steelers and the Dolphins traded Fitzpatrick to the division rival New York Jets.

Jonnu Smith’s Potential Fit

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly recently discussed the idea of bringing back Jonnu Smith to the Dolphins while on an appearance on The Dolphins Collective. Kelly said, “It can make a big difference to this offense. Unless Jonnu has aged drastically within the last year and his body has broken down, he’s better than all these guys at camp.”

Kelly also expressed confidence in Willis’ ability as a quarterback; however, he shared the concern that he lacked playmakers on offense to have success. Kelly wrote:, “The positive about what we have seen so far in the first three weeks is that Willis has plenty to work with ability wise. The arm is phenomenal, and the scrambling ability is legit. He also throws the ball accurately on the run. Tools wise, he might be the best quarterback Miami’s had since Jay Cutler, who had a cannon for an arm, spent one season in Miami back in 2017. At this time, the concern should be about the talent that surrounds Willis on offense because rookie receiver Caleb Douglas and tailback De’Von Achane have been the only reliable weapons so far this camp.”