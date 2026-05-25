Dolphins Predicted to Part Ways With All-Pro in Ravens Trade

After the Miami Dolphins extended Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane to a four-year deal that secured his future with the team through 2030, the team’s focus now shifts to All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks, who like Achane was previously called a pillar of the team by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, is in the final year of his three-year contract that he signed prior to the 2024 season. The All-Pro linebacker is coming off his best NFL season, in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

With the team in the middle of a rebuild and Brooks set to hit free agency, Miami may have only two options available: extend him or trade him. Now, a new trade proposal has the linebacker being sent to the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins Projected to Trade All-Pro Linebacker

FanSided’s Lou Scataglia listed three possible trades that he still wanted to see happen before the 2026 NFL season. One of them was the Miami Dolphins trading Jordyn Brooks to the Baltimore Ravens.

Scataglia wrote:

“In the final year of his contract and not necessarily fitting into the Dolphins current situation, Jordyn Brooks should be traded, to be honest. Yes, the Dolphins just extended De’Von Achane, but he’s a lot younger and fits more into the long-term view of the team.

Miami has parted with key players like Waddle, Tyreek Hill, James Daniels, Tua Tagovailoa, and Bradley Chubb this offseason, so it’s clear this team wants to build for the future.

The Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their head coach this past offseason, and even though this roster is rather loaded, you could argue that another addition at inside linebacker is needed, as even the great Roquan Smith seems to be slowing down a bit.

Adding Brooks to the middle of that Baltimore defense would be unfair, but it would be a massive step in the right direction for that club in 2026.”

Jordyn Brooks Shares Feelings on Dolphins

Despite being in the final year of his contract, and likely deserving an extension. Brooks does not appear to be holding out for a new contract. Unlike Achane, who did not participate in the team’s voluntary workouts prior to his extension, Brooks has been present with the team.

Regarding whether he will receive a new contract, Brooks said, “I mean, it can go either way honestly, but for me, I’m just controlling what I can control. Play football. I’m blessed to do it and so I’m going to just keep approaching it that way”

Additionally, Brooks appears excited about playing alongside rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who the Dolphins drafted in the second round. Brooks told reporters, “Yeah, I mean, I was excited. Anybody that was in the building last year knows how much of a fan I was of Jacob, just watching him from afar and seeing how he kind of just willed Texas Tech to a playoff appearance, man. Shoot, when he got drafted, I had to come up and show support. You know what I mean? And just for another Texas Tech guy to be in the building, it’s kind of cool for the school and for myself, and so when he got drafted, man, I felt like I was getting drafted. So it was a good experience.”