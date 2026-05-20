Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks Shares Strong Contract Update

The new Miami Dolphins front office, led by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, made a major commitment to a key part of their rebuild recently by signing De’Von Achane to a contract extension.

Nonetheless, another player the new Miami regime has identified as a building block and who needs a contract extension is Jordyn Brooks.

Last season for the Dolphins, Brooks played 985 snaps on defense, leading to a 77.8 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, recorded 124 solo tackles on the season, generated 16 total pressures, including four sacks as a blitzer, and had only eight missed tackles.

On May 19, Brooks spoke with reporters and shared where things stand between him and the Dolphins over a contract extension.

“I don’t know,” Brooks said after Dolphins OTA practice (h/t Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post). “I mean, it can go either way honestly, but for me, I’m just controlling what I can control. Play football. I’m blessed to do it and so I’m going to just keep approaching it that way.”

It will be interesting to see whether talks continue through the 2026 NFL season or if both sides leave things there until after the campaign is over. Nonetheless, there’s still a handful of months for both parties to find common ground on a contract that would keep Brooks in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Jordyn Brooks Is Happy for De’Von Achane’s New Contract

Despite not having a new deal of his own right now, Brooks noted that he’s more than happy to see Achane get a new contract that keeps him in South Florida for the next few years.

“Yeah, man, Achane getting his deal, that’s something that needed to happen right away,’ Brooks said. “Probably our best player on the team, just his skill set and the way he’s played for us the last two years since I’ve been here, he earned every bit of that.

“Seeing him get that done, I was excited. Bringing him back and obviously all the guys that we lost, having him back made me feel a lot better about where we’re going in the future.”

Jordyn Brooks on Dolphins’ Culture Change

Moreover, the Dolphins decided to part ways with key players from the previous regime, including cutting ties with Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, and Tua Tagovailoa, while also trading Jaylen Waddle.

Nonetheless, Brooks is one of the holdovers, and he spoke about the culture change that the team is undergoing with new head coach Jeff Hafley.

“Just pushing that standard of all-out effort every play, doing the little things right, trying to establish that to kind of change the culture around here,” Brooks said.

“It’s a lot of things [that need to change], right? When you don’t make the playoffs two years in a row, there’s a lot of things that need to be fixed, but I think the number one thing is just the mindset of the collective group.”

It will be interesting to see whether Brooks can be part of this long-term culture restructure that the Dolphins are undergoing with Hafley and Sullivan.